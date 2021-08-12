Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

Italian supercar marque Lamborghini announced that they are bringing back their iconic Countach nameplate.

The company announced this through a social media campaign on August 9, with a 20-second video showcasing the original Countach and a brief glimpse of the new car. This was followed by a teaser on their official Instagram page yesterday, where Lamobrgini posted three pictures showing off various parts of the new design.

The pictures, focusing on the car's front, engine bay and right side rear fender, reveals the new car retains many of the styling features found in the 70-80's classic. The front of the car is sharp, spotting a slim grille with a lowercase Countach badge and a massive front splitter. The side fender of the car also closely resembles the original, complete with side air intakes cutouts.

The picture of the engine bay reveals the new car is also powered by a new V12, which has the cylinder firing order of 1,12,4,3,2,8,6,7,3,10,5,9. For comparison, the current production V12 engine Lamborghini uses on the Aventador has the firing order of 1,12,4,9,2 11,6,7,3,10,5,8.

Besides this, however, Lamborghini has yet to release any other technical information about the new car. We don't know if the new Countach is a concept or production model, or if the new V12 uses a hybrid powertrain.

In the Instagram post, the company said the audience should "stay tuned to discover" but did not provide any future date.