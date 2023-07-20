Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

Features

Nayem Ali
20 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

Related News

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

To reclaim the lost allure and weave a new chapter in the legacy of the Shishu Mela, the park must embark on a transformative journey, one that emphasises modernisation, inclusivity, and accessibility

Nayem Ali
20 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

Photo: Nayem Ali

Among all astir in the capital's Shyamoli area, there is an amusement park that gets almost buried by the bustling busyness of everyday life - the DNCC Wonderland, also known as Shishu Mela.

Established in 1994, the place evokes a wave of nostalgia as we reminisce about golden days spent with our loved ones.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela, a resplendent haven of laughter and play, has etched itself into the memories of families, creating a treasured legacy that has stood the test of time.

Photo: Nayem Ali

But as we stand amidst the twinkling lights and merry melodies of the Shishu Mela today, one question lingers in the air like a whisper - "Where has the wonder wandered off to?"

The answer lies not only within the confines of this whimsical wonderland but also in the reflections of our past and the aspirations of our future.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

In the annals of Bangladesh's amusement park history, the beloved Shishu Park, holds a special place. Established in 1979, it was the nation's inaugural amusement park, captivating the hearts of children and families alike. However, its gates have been closed since January 2019, with the promise of a modern transformation on the horizon.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Regrettably, the anticipated progress has yet to materialise, leaving the park in a state of disrepair. The prolonged closure has been a profound disappointment for residents yearning for its revival, while the authorities remain silent on the fate of this cherished landmark.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The genesis of the Shishu Park and the subsequent recognition of amusement parks as vital public spaces can be traced back to 1985 when the Public Work Ministry transferred control of these recreational havens to the Dhaka City Corporation.

With the understanding that such spaces were essential for fostering community engagement and enabling children to partake in outdoor activities, the city corporation embraced the concept of amusement parks with open arms.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

However, the demand for these joyful retreats surpassed what a single government-owned park could accommodate. Thus, the decision to lease the Shishu Mela to Via Media Limited was born, expanding opportunities for the masses, both within Dhaka and beyond its borders, to indulge in the allure of amusement parks.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Unfortunately, due to issues like illegal operation without payment and extended leasing duration, Shishu Mela met its closure in November 2016. After months spent on resolving the situation, the city corporation finally breathed new life into it under the name "DNCC Wonderland."

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

While the echoes of laughter and excitement still resonate within the walls of the DNCC Wonderland, a poignant change has swept over the landscape. Gone are the days of teeming crowds of enthusiastic children eagerly awaiting their turn on the carousel or the ferris wheel.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

As we stroll through this once vibrant wonderland, memories of yesteryears come flooding back – memories of standing in line for tickets, savouring delicious treats such as candy floss from food stalls, and purchasing colourful masks and bubble blowers from cheerful hawkers stationed outside the park.

The transformation of the amusement park experience is emblematic of a larger societal shift. An era that ensued is where children immerse themselves in virtual realms, foregoing the invigorating charm of outdoor entertainment. Regrettably, this can be detrimental to their mental and physical well-being, depriving them of the valuable benefits of physical activities and unbridled creativity.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

In this paradigm shift, parents play an influential role. Where once they planned family outings to various parks, the modern urban landscape now often sees outdoor recreation confined to coffee house treats or dining. It is incumbent upon adults to rekindle the enchantment of riding a metallic horse or a roller coaster, encouraging their children to run free, embrace swings, and taste the essence of genuine childhood amusement.

The DNCC Wonderland, while still a magical destination, grapples with limitations. Concerns over security, ride safety, and cleanliness tend to dampen the enthusiasm of parents, creating a barrier that dissuades them from sharing this joyous park with their children. This inadvertently results in a disparity among visitors, making the DNCC Wonderland a predominantly local attraction.

Photo: Nayem Ali

To reclaim the lost allure and weave a new chapter in the legacy of the Shishu Mela, the park must embark on a transformative journey, one that emphasises modernisation, inclusivity, and accessibility. By addressing the concerns of parents and amplifying the enchantment of the park, Shishu Mela can appeal to people from diverse socio-demographic backgrounds.

As the sun sets on our visit to the DNCC Wonderland, we leave with hope in our hearts.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The journey back to reclaim wonder may be arduous, but the promise of a revitalised and resplendent Shishu Mela awaits.

Let us all come together to embrace the magic that lies within these gates and awakens the spirit of childhood wonder that still lingers, waiting to be rediscovered. For in the journey to find where wonder has wandered off to, we might just discover the most extraordinary and exquisite parts of ourselves.

Edited by: Tousef Islam & Nylah Shah, journalists at The Business Standard

Top News

Shishu park / DNCC Wonderland / Life in Lens

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

14h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers