Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

Photo: Nayem Ali

Among all astir in the capital's Shyamoli area, there is an amusement park that gets almost buried by the bustling busyness of everyday life - the DNCC Wonderland, also known as Shishu Mela.

Established in 1994, the place evokes a wave of nostalgia as we reminisce about golden days spent with our loved ones.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela, a resplendent haven of laughter and play, has etched itself into the memories of families, creating a treasured legacy that has stood the test of time.

Photo: Nayem Ali

But as we stand amidst the twinkling lights and merry melodies of the Shishu Mela today, one question lingers in the air like a whisper - "Where has the wonder wandered off to?"

The answer lies not only within the confines of this whimsical wonderland but also in the reflections of our past and the aspirations of our future.

Photo: Nayem Ali

In the annals of Bangladesh's amusement park history, the beloved Shishu Park, holds a special place. Established in 1979, it was the nation's inaugural amusement park, captivating the hearts of children and families alike. However, its gates have been closed since January 2019, with the promise of a modern transformation on the horizon.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Regrettably, the anticipated progress has yet to materialise, leaving the park in a state of disrepair. The prolonged closure has been a profound disappointment for residents yearning for its revival, while the authorities remain silent on the fate of this cherished landmark.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The genesis of the Shishu Park and the subsequent recognition of amusement parks as vital public spaces can be traced back to 1985 when the Public Work Ministry transferred control of these recreational havens to the Dhaka City Corporation.

With the understanding that such spaces were essential for fostering community engagement and enabling children to partake in outdoor activities, the city corporation embraced the concept of amusement parks with open arms.

Photo: Nayem Ali

However, the demand for these joyful retreats surpassed what a single government-owned park could accommodate. Thus, the decision to lease the Shishu Mela to Via Media Limited was born, expanding opportunities for the masses, both within Dhaka and beyond its borders, to indulge in the allure of amusement parks.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Unfortunately, due to issues like illegal operation without payment and extended leasing duration, Shishu Mela met its closure in November 2016. After months spent on resolving the situation, the city corporation finally breathed new life into it under the name "DNCC Wonderland."

Photo: Nayem Ali

While the echoes of laughter and excitement still resonate within the walls of the DNCC Wonderland, a poignant change has swept over the landscape. Gone are the days of teeming crowds of enthusiastic children eagerly awaiting their turn on the carousel or the ferris wheel.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As we stroll through this once vibrant wonderland, memories of yesteryears come flooding back – memories of standing in line for tickets, savouring delicious treats such as candy floss from food stalls, and purchasing colourful masks and bubble blowers from cheerful hawkers stationed outside the park.

The transformation of the amusement park experience is emblematic of a larger societal shift. An era that ensued is where children immerse themselves in virtual realms, foregoing the invigorating charm of outdoor entertainment. Regrettably, this can be detrimental to their mental and physical well-being, depriving them of the valuable benefits of physical activities and unbridled creativity.

Photo: Nayem Ali

In this paradigm shift, parents play an influential role. Where once they planned family outings to various parks, the modern urban landscape now often sees outdoor recreation confined to coffee house treats or dining. It is incumbent upon adults to rekindle the enchantment of riding a metallic horse or a roller coaster, encouraging their children to run free, embrace swings, and taste the essence of genuine childhood amusement.

The DNCC Wonderland, while still a magical destination, grapples with limitations. Concerns over security, ride safety, and cleanliness tend to dampen the enthusiasm of parents, creating a barrier that dissuades them from sharing this joyous park with their children. This inadvertently results in a disparity among visitors, making the DNCC Wonderland a predominantly local attraction.

Photo: Nayem Ali

To reclaim the lost allure and weave a new chapter in the legacy of the Shishu Mela, the park must embark on a transformative journey, one that emphasises modernisation, inclusivity, and accessibility. By addressing the concerns of parents and amplifying the enchantment of the park, Shishu Mela can appeal to people from diverse socio-demographic backgrounds.

As the sun sets on our visit to the DNCC Wonderland, we leave with hope in our hearts.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The journey back to reclaim wonder may be arduous, but the promise of a revitalised and resplendent Shishu Mela awaits.

Let us all come together to embrace the magic that lies within these gates and awakens the spirit of childhood wonder that still lingers, waiting to be rediscovered. For in the journey to find where wonder has wandered off to, we might just discover the most extraordinary and exquisite parts of ourselves.

Edited by: Tousef Islam & Nylah Shah, journalists at The Business Standard