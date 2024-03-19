Afternoon rain, Ramadan and someone to hold out an umbrella for you

The afternoon rain could either clear the way home or bring everything to a standstill.

So, do we set out for home? Or, do we wait it out?

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS

A rush to reach home for iftar awaits. And it's only 3 o'clock.

But the petrichor and the glum of the clouds isn't so bad.

It feels rather joyous.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS

Tajul, tired and ready to wrap up his day which started at 8:00am, goes downstairs to grab something from the store.

Before he crosses the road, he looks around and sees nothing but the plummeting rain.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS

Just then, Rajib walks over to him, holding out an umbrella and helps Tajul cross.

A genuinely sweet gesture in a moment that could have been coloured sombre by the downfall.