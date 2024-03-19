Afternoon rain, Ramadan and someone to hold out an umbrella for you

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 05:11 pm

The afternoon rain could either clear the way home or bring everything to a standstill.

So, do we set out for home? Or, do we wait it out?

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS
A rush to reach home for iftar awaits. And it's only 3 o'clock. 

But the petrichor and the glum of the clouds isn't so bad.

It feels rather joyous. 

Tajul, tired and ready to wrap up his day which started at 8:00am, goes downstairs to grab something from the store.

Before he crosses the road, he looks around and sees nothing but the plummeting rain. 

Just then, Rajib walks over to him, holding out an umbrella and helps Tajul cross.

A genuinely sweet gesture in a moment that could have been coloured sombre by the downfall. 

