Afternoon rain, Ramadan and someone to hold out an umbrella for you
The afternoon rain could either clear the way home or bring everything to a standstill.
So, do we set out for home? Or, do we wait it out?
A rush to reach home for iftar awaits. And it's only 3 o'clock.
But the petrichor and the glum of the clouds isn't so bad.
It feels rather joyous.
Tajul, tired and ready to wrap up his day which started at 8:00am, goes downstairs to grab something from the store.
Before he crosses the road, he looks around and sees nothing but the plummeting rain.
Just then, Rajib walks over to him, holding out an umbrella and helps Tajul cross.
A genuinely sweet gesture in a moment that could have been coloured sombre by the downfall.