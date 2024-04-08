From paper to pixels: The nostalgia of Eid cards 

Back in the 2000s, Dhaka's streets had a colourful twist during Ramadan – pop-up Eid card shops!

Picture this – makeshift stalls made from bamboo or old planks, decked out in vibrant fabrics, popping up from nowhere. Their mission? Selling Eid cards and fun gifts to eager shoppers.

Who were the masterminds behind these quirky shops?

Local kids, of course!

From the little ones to teenagers, they were the brains and brawn behind these mini enterprises.

Photo: Nayem Ali

And let's not forget the soundtrack - some might say it was a bit odd, but it added to the charm. With music pumping from the stereo, these young hustlers were out to make a few bucks for Eid while hanging out with friends.

It was like a festive carnival right on the streets!

Photo: Nayem Ali

Exchanging Eid greeting cards has been a heartwarming tradition for ages. From those shiny, glittery ones to the ones featuring our favourite Disney characters, these paper expressions of love and joy lit up homes during the festive season.

Yet, in recent times, there's been a shift.

More and more people are opting for e-cards and digital messages instead. It's like the world's gone digital, leaving our traditional paper cards slightly left out.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Once upon a time, giving out beautiful handwritten Eid cards was the norm to greet friends and loved ones. But as time marched on, the charm of these handwritten treasures faded away, along with people's interest in them.

Though there are still some who keep this tradition alive.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Ali Azam, from Azad Products in Old Paltan, said, "There was a time when we would sell Eid cards like hot cakes from the 20th Ramadan until Chand raat," accompanied by a smile tinged with nostalgia.

The nostalgia is real. With each passing year, it feels like a part of our tradition slips away.

Photo: Nayem Ali

But there are still some who hold onto it dearly. They know that despite the convenience of technology, there's something special about a handwritten card.

Jalal Uddin, owner of Happy Products in Old Paltan, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We're in the digital age now; everyone's glued to their mobile phones. Who even gives a second thought to Eid cards anymore?"

As sales dwindle, the question arises – has the bell tolled for Eid cards?

Photo: Nayem Ali

Another salesperson, Idris, working at Baishakhi Products in Old Paltan, reflected, "The last time I sold Eid cards in bulk was back in 2017. But since Covid hit, people have forgotten the sentiment behind giving Eid cards."

"Nowadays, kids are so engrossed with their mobile phones that they'd rather spend 10 minutes on their devices than make or buy Eid cards," he added.

As we say goodbye to the pop-up Eid card shops, let's hold onto the memories it gave us. It reminds us of when connections were made with pen and paper, not screens.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Yet, there will always be those who treasure the memories and emotional connections tied to exchanging physical cards.

For them, the nostalgia will endure, keeping the spirit of this cherished tradition alive, even as its numbers diminish.