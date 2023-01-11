Why do we keep on getting distracted?

We are in the era of social media, fancy gadgets and various exciting things around us. But, nowadays it's really difficult to concentrate on something for a considerable amount of time.

Using social media moderately helps us connect with great people and share our thoughts and experiences. However, it is becoming more challenging day by day to focus on a single thing at a time, and to complete a task at hand before starting another.

Over the last few weeks I have started searching for a way to improve focus on the goals we want to achieve. I found the book 'Flow' by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. This book has introduced me to a very new concept which he called 'Flow'.

What is Flow?

The Simple definition of Flow is the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter. Flow is to be connected, immersed, in zone and hyper focused, and feeling enjoyment in the process.

Why can't we focus?

Distraction is the opposite of focus. Let's break down the reason why we can't focus/why we get distracted. There are mainly three things:

1. If it's too easy: Sometimes we perform a few tasks which are not challenging at all. We are used to doing the easy task over and over. Our brain starts feeling monotonous and gets distracted. The author of Flow said that if we provide an easy task to an expert, he/she will eventually feel bored and easily get distracted. For example, an expert cyclist riding in a straight path will not feel any challenge or excitement.

2. It's too hard: The second reason we turn to distractions is if the task is too hard to accomplish. The author of flow said we feel anxiety when the difficulty level of a task is too high. For example, an inexperienced cyclist riding in a complicated path will feel unsafe and anxious about getting in an accident.

3. Infinity pools are so attractive: We can work and finish the task, irrespective of whether it's too easy or too hard. But we can't, if we don't keep our smartphones away. Notifications and alluring apps might turn our attention to a long hour of distraction. The author of 'Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Everyday' says that modern technologies take advantage of the natural wiring of our brains. We evolved to love mysteries and stories because they helped us learn and communicate. We evolved to love gossip and seek social status.

You can't wait for the companies or government regulators to give your focus back. If you want control, you have to redesign your own relationship with technology.

Focus is like compound interest. The longer we remain focused on our goal, the more engaging we shall find us and better work experience.