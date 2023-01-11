Why do we keep on getting distracted?

Pursuit

Ashikin Alam
11 January, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Why do we keep on getting distracted?

A breakdown of why we can’t focus, and how to keep oneself from getting distracted

Ashikin Alam
11 January, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 01:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

We  are in the era of social media, fancy gadgets and various exciting things around us. But, nowadays it's really difficult to concentrate on something for a considerable amount of time. 

Using social  media moderately helps us connect with great people and share our thoughts and experiences.  However, it is becoming more challenging day by day to focus on a single thing at a time, and to complete a task at hand before starting another.

Over the last few weeks I have started searching for a way to improve focus on the goals we want to achieve. I found the book 'Flow' by Mihaly  Csikszentmihalyi. This book has introduced me to a very new concept which he called 'Flow'. 

What is Flow?  

The Simple definition of Flow is the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter. Flow is to be connected, immersed, in zone and hyper focused, and feeling enjoyment in the process.  

Why can't we focus? 

Distraction is the opposite of focus. Let's break down the reason why we can't focus/why we get  distracted. There are mainly three things:  

1. If it's too easy: Sometimes we perform a few tasks which are not challenging at all. We are used  to doing the easy task over and over. Our brain starts feeling monotonous and gets  distracted. The author of Flow said that if we provide an easy task to an expert, he/she will eventually feel bored and easily get distracted. For example, an expert cyclist riding in a straight path will not feel any challenge or excitement.  

2. It's too hard: The second reason we turn to distractions is if the task is too hard to  accomplish. The author of flow said we feel anxiety when the difficulty level of a task  is too high. For example, an inexperienced cyclist riding in a complicated path will feel  unsafe and anxious about getting in an accident.  

3. Infinity pools are so attractive: We can work and finish the task, irrespective of whether it's too easy or too hard.  But we can't, if we don't keep our smartphones away. Notifications and alluring apps might turn our attention to a long hour of distraction. The author of 'Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Everyday' says that modern technologies take advantage of the natural wiring of our brains. We evolved to  love mysteries and stories because they helped us learn and communicate. We evolved to love gossip and seek social status. 

You can't wait for the companies or government  regulators to give your focus back. If you want control, you have to redesign your own  relationship with technology.  

Focus is like compound interest. The longer we remain focused on our goal, the more engaging  we shall find us and better work experience. 

focus / distraction / flow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

44m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index