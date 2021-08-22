H.E.R. settles copyright lawsuit over 2016 song ‘Focus’

H.E.R. settles copyright lawsuit over 2016 song 'Focus'

Sims initially filed a $3 million lawsuit that accused the trio and the song's distributor Sony of copyright infringement

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:37 am
H.E.R. settles copyright lawsuit over 2016 song ‘Focus’. Photo: Collected
H.E.R. settles copyright lawsuit over 2016 song ‘Focus’. Photo: Collected

A lawsuit filed against H.E.R., as well as DJ Camper, Justin Love and Sony Music Entertainment, over the 2016 song 'Focus' has reached a settlement, Billboard has learned.

The complaint, which was filed in the US District Court in Southern New York in June 2020, alleged that the song 'Focus' intentionally infringed upon Andre Sims' original composition 'Endless Minds' without receiving his consent or giving him compensation.

Sims, a songwriter and piano player who has worked with artists like Stevie Wonder, created the song in 2004, posted it on Instagram and YouTube in 2015, and registered it with the US Copyright Office in January 2020.

During an Instagram Live video, Camper (real name Darhyl Camper Jr) said Sims' song 'Endless Minds' did inspire the melody of 'Focus,' which he co-wrote with H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson) and Love (real name Justin Anthony Barroso) and co-produced with H.E.R.

Sims initially filed a $3 million lawsuit that accused the trio and the song's distributor Sony of copyright infringement and requested injunctive and monetary relief.

"I am happy we could reach a resolution, and would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers," Sims said in an official statement. He was represented by James L Walker Jr and Renorda Pryor.

Walker, of the Atlanta-based law firm J Walker and Associates LLP, previously sued Sony BMG Music Entertainment for interfering with their musical clients' contractual relationships in 2005.

"At this point, we have nothing more to say than we are pleased to see the case resolved and settled. Now, all parties can move on with their lives," Walker said. "Special thanks to all of the attorneys involved who worked tirelessly to close this matter out."

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

