Pursuit

14 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
TBS is looking for Feature Writers

English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for feature writers.

People with high proficiency in English language, story-telling skills and a keen eye for human interest stories are encouraged to apply for the post of "Feature Writer". Candidates with knowledge of business and economics will be given additional preference.

Ability to work under deadline pressure and deliver on time are of paramount importance, while working in team is a must.

We offer a competitive work environment and salary.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Writing and editing feature stories
  • Research and Interview
  • Proficiency in story-telling
  • Verifying information
  • Writing headlines, teasers and photo captions
  • Assisting in designing page layouts

Job Requirements:

  • At least 2-5 years of experience in the Media/Newspaper industry
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Skill and experience in creative content writing in English

Note: Attach an unedited 500-1000 words article on any current affairs topic in English along with your CV.

Please email your CV to [email protected] (cc: [email protected]) by 25 November, 2022

