Breaking bread: Why office canteens are pivotal to a healthy workplace

Office canteens provide an opportunity for colleagues to interact outside of the context of work. Photo: Nayem Ali

On the surface, an office canteen seems to have a simple role: serving quick bites and sips of coffee to employees having hunger pangs or needing a quick boost in energy levels.

But there's more to it than meets the eye.

The canteen is also a place where employees go to unwind, get away from their screens, the immediate pressure of work, and that one colleague who will not stop bragging about their six-year-old's grades.

It also offers a space for employees from different sections to mingle with each other. Colleagues who briefly speak to each other during work can come together in the canteen and break bread — or bad — depending on the level of their frustration during lunch time. Amid the idle chatting, ideas can also be explored.

Google's Co-founder Larry Page initiated their food program in 1999 in the hopes of orchestrating "casual collisions", i.e., conversations over meals that might not otherwise happen and could lead to new amazing ideas.

The tech giant offers food at various restaurants, cafes and well-stocked micro kitchens on its office campuses. Employees at Google can enjoy free meals, and with the convenience of being rarely more than 200 feet away from food, they can also select snacks to save for later.

Office canteens are thus an essential feature of modern workplaces. From providing a space for employees to relax and socialise to promoting healthy eating habits, office canteens have become an integral part of corporate culture.

Fostering strong camaraderie

"I think I bonded with my best friends the most in the office canteen. From standing in the line to eating together, we used to update each other about our day. We used to split our favourite items, like if she took the mutton, I would take the fish," said Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya, senior area manager at British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BAT).

By providing a communal space where colleagues can gather to eat and socialise, office canteens help to break down barriers and foster a sense of teamwork and collaboration. This, in turn, leads to better employee retention rates, according to several studies.

Rafiqul islam, who works as an assistant general manager at Apex, said office canteens are a place where all employees, from the top executives to those in the junior ranks, are fed the same food in the same room, making it a way to cultivate equality and inclusiveness in the office.

And Kheya agreed, saying, "Where else would I stand in line and find my managing director to be standing right behind me!?"

Furthermore, the canteen provides an opportunity for colleagues to interact outside of the context of work. When we are engrossed in our daily tasks, our co-workers appear as just colleagues, rather than as people with their own unique personalities, interests, and backgrounds.

Thus, the canteen catalyses a bond among employees over shared interests or experiences. Whether it's a love of cooking, a passion for sports, or a shared cultural heritage, finding common ground with colleagues can help foster a sense of community within the workplace.

Better job satisfaction and higher productivity

It is widely known among business leaders that employees who are well-fed by their employers tend to have higher job satisfaction and increased productivity. Therefore, providing food and snacks can be a sound financial decision.

And you can go even further, like Google, which goes above and beyond merely keeping its employees fed. Its culinary program is about more than just offering free food; it aims to create an engaging corporate environment and communicate a larger message about the company's values through its canteens.

On occasion, Google allows its employees to bring friends and family to indulge in the canteen's limitless offerings. With Fortune's 'Best Companies to Work For' placing it at the very top for six consecutive years, it is widely considered as one of the world's most attractive employers in the world.

Convenient and healthy

Another significant advantage of having an office canteen is the convenience it offers. With busy work schedules, many employees find it challenging to take the time to prepare healthy meals or go out to find food.

Having an onsite canteen ensures that employees have easy access to food, which helps boost their energy levels.

Rafiqul said, "It saves us time and the food in the canteen is more hygienic."

Besides, office canteens can help promote healthy eating habits among employees. One can take a quick break and have their lunch or snacks on time.

Additionally, a well-designed cafeteria may motivate staff to take breaks and refuel throughout their hectic workload. According to research, taking frequent breaks helps our brains relax and recharge, which in turn increases productivity and creativity.

Companies can ensure that their teams are performing at their best by offering a relaxing and welcoming environment for them to unwind in.

Improves mood

Canteens can also have a direct role in producing a happier workforce. Nobody can effectively work when hungry. People who are sufficiently fed are generally less irritable and more pleasant to be around.

"I remember once I had an hour-long lunch with the head of my department, debating about agricultural inventions. People are more passionate in the presence of food, I think," remarked Kheya.

A promotional opportunity

In this era of ubiquitous online sharing, it has become commonplace for people to capture moments while indulging in a meal and promptly share them on various social media platforms.

Osama Adnan, a Dhaka-based marketer, thinks that through these digital channels, subtle marketing opportunities can arise. "Such as a simple social media post featuring colleagues relishing their meals together, projecting a positive image of the workplace," he suggested.

Thus, as trivial as it may sound, an office canteen assumes a significant role in promoting both the workplace and the company itself.

Nowadays forward-thinking company leaders prioritise the canteen's significance, recognising it as a vehicle for fostering connections, enhancing employee morale, and cultivating an environment wherein individuals feel genuinely appreciated and supported.