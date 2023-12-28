Boss asks employee to call in sick after she went for an '8-minute' washroom break

Empty cubicles are seen as the first phase of FMC Corporation employees return to work in the office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

A woman took to Reddit and claimed that her boss asked her to use her sick leave after she went to use the washroom for 'eight minutes.' Since she posted about this incident on the story-sharing platform, it left many angered. Some even slammed her boss for making such demands.

The post was shared on Reddit by user 'SpecterGygax.' She wrote "I work from home and stepped away from my workstation to use the bathroom this morning. Halfway through my eight-minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take PTO or get back online right now. I reiterated, I was offline for eight minutes and they wanted me to use a sick day. I frequently skip breaks and work past when my shift is set to end. I got this job in my second year in college because I was sick of working retail."

She further added, "This job has slowly become much worse than retail. The customers are worse, the supervisors don't care if they verbally abuse you, schedules can get changed without any notification, and they give people work that they legally can't be asked to do because the company won't foot the bill to give employees proper qualifications. Additionally, we get paid less than we would working at McDonald's. It was a decent place for a college student to work in at first, but this entire company has gone to hell."