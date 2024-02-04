Phoenix-like petals

Tousef Islam
04 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 03:40 pm

Phoenix-like petals

Nature orchestrates a choir of colours, heralding the arrival of springtide and it begins with a captivating spectacle brought forth by Palash flowers – vivid in its virtue of vermillion

Tousef Islam
04 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
ও পলাশ, ও শিমূল
কেন এ মন মোর রাঙালে
জানিনা, জানিনা
আমার এ ঘুম কেন ভাঙালে

There is a famous Bangla song from the 1950s, "O Palash O Shimul" – written by Gauri Prasanna Majumdar, music composed by Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Growing up listening to it, I feel the song about spring's fiery blooms has set itself as a serenade to the scented season.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With February promenades well into its second week, the cold caress that had the country shivering a few weeks back, has seceded to the gentle warmth of the sun.

As the rhythm of life is attuned to the cycles of nature, the advent of spring is awaited with bated breath.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Days grow longer and the chill of winter dissipates, the earth awakens from its slumber.

Nature orchestrates a choir of colours, heralding the arrival of springtide.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

And it begins with a captivating spectacle brought forth by Palash flowers – vivid in its virtue of vermillion.

Known scientifically as Butea monosperma, this indigenous marvel captivates hearts and minds alike with its arresting beauty and profound symbolism.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Its petals seem to shimmer in the sunlight like flames caught in a gentle breeze - looking from a distance, the trees appear ablaze - branches swaying in rhythm with the melody of spring.

For those fortunate enough to witness this spectacle firsthand, the experience is nothing short of magical.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

As the first buds burst forth, they exude an aura of anticipation, tinged with the promise of renewal.

With all that accolades, Palash petals take on the verisimilitude of the mythical phoenix - spring's torch.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

