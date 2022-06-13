Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

Panorama

Kamrun Naher
13 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 12:10 pm

Related News

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

Minu Chaklader and MA Chaklader had a difficult time finding a place where their sons could learn how to swim in Dhaka. Imagine what it was like for women and girls? And so the couple built a pool right beside their house

Kamrun Naher
13 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

In 1981, Minu Chaklader and MA Chaklader, parents to two young boys, found themselves in a bit of a pickle. Their sons, Mithu and Titu were in the 7th and 5th grade, respectively, at the American International School, and the school authorities had just announced that every student would have to learn swimming that year. 

Now if you know about the 1980s Dhaka, there were not many swimming pools back then, especially for the kids to learn in. But Minu, a persistent mother, found out that at the Hotel Intercontinental there was a swimming pool where one could learn to swim. But the fee was a staggering Tk200 per person. That may not seem like much now, but at that time it was a lot. It meant Mithu and Titu's parents would have to pay Tk400 every month for each of them.

So, Minu Chaklader took her sons to the Shahidullah Hall at the University of Dhaka, and let them take a dip in the pond there. Their chauffeur was the main instructor for the boys. Many days went uninterrupted there and Mithu and Titu had almost learnt their way in the water until one day, the university authority intervened and said outsiders were not allowed there.

But their indomitable mother did not stop there. The next week, she took the boys to Gulshan Lake and just like before, the boys continued learning how to swim with their chauffeur.

"There we were, jumping in the Gulshan lake with cows and buffalos, and we were the happiest we could have been," Shamsul Alam Chaklader, or the little boy of the story Mithu, reminisces.   

The two brothers might have been the happiest back then, but the struggle to find a decent swimming pool for children kept troubling their parents. Minu Chaklader's husband MA Chaklader was an engineer by profession and a philanthropist by passion. 

If they could not find a swimming pool even for their boys, then what about the girls of the city? This thought kept bothering MA Chaklader. So, the next morning he got up and decided to construct his own swimming pool, right on the land he owned beside his residential building. 

"Being an engineer, Abba would often make something or change the plan of our home. So we were not surprised when one day we saw him with his measuring tools, taking notes in his notebook. We thought it was a crazy idea that he wanted to build a swimming pool," Mithu said recalling the early days. 

But leaving everyone speechless, Mr. Chaklader turned the six katha or 4,320 square feet land into a beautiful swimming pool. It took him six months to design and build the pool. He decided that it would solely be for women. 

The swimming club finally started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club, including famous actresses like Suborna Mustafa, Shomi Kaiser, Parveen Sultana Diti, Humayun Ahmed's daughter Shila Ahmed and many others.

Even today, the club is active. Currently, there are 48 members who are learning and three female trainers who are teaching. The club opens at nine am and stays open till 5 pm. Members and learners can come to the club at any hour between nine to five from Sunday to Tuesday, and swim for an hour. It is kept closed on Mondays.

"As it is the exam season, you won't find a crowd now. During June-July, we get a lot of people because of the heat and also students don't have exams at the time," Shefali Akhter, one of the trainers, said. 

Two months ago, the club started a swimming session for boys as well. It starts at five pm after the women have left, and it is then kept open till 10 pm. 

"Abba wanted this place to be respected, hence the name 'Mother Club'"

Sometime around the 1980s, the Madhubagh area in Moghbazar was what we called 'the middle of nowhere'. No one would expect a swimming pool there, right next to the disorganised Hatirjheel from back then. 

But the lake was not like how we see it today, "It was a vast lowland swamp or 'beel' and beyond that you could see a forested area, where, according to my father, tigers roamed around," Mithu Chaklader said. 

"On top of that, Dhaka back then was a conservative place, especially the mohollas. There were concerns about 'what kind of place this is' or 'why  would girls be coming in everyday'. People were starting to spread rumours that some sort of illegal activity was going on here, etc.", Mithu said.

In the beginning, the idea of the swimming club was not accepted by the people. The neighbours also did not want to send their daughters here. 

Then the Chaklader couple came up with a solution, they gave the club the name 'Mother Club'. Since everyone is emotional about their mothers and have deep respect for them,  if the place was named as such, no one would disrespect it. The other thing they decided to do was to have Mrs. Minu Chaklader look after the club, which meant she was the one maintaining the entry books. Female trainers were appointed, and boys above 10 years were not allowed in.

Slowly, the venture began gaining acceptance, especially among actresses who did not want any media attention while they were learning a life skill. 

"Another reason that our Mother Club was trusted was that from the very beginning, Amma and Abba made sure that no boys were allowed to even stand in front of the entrance. Abba was respected to such an extent in our area that no one even dared to disturb the people around," Mithu said.

And as we spoke to Suborna Mustafa, she also said the same thing. "It was Shomi (actress Shomi Kaiser) who took me to the club. I was 25 or 26 years old back then, and it was quite late to learn how to swim. But I had a great time there. The trainers were very responsible, the water was clean and the area was safe. But the most important thing was it was not an open pool, meaning the pool area had a roof over it. So we felt safe that no one was able to see us, and also we were not getting sunburns," Suborna said.

The structure is still the same, it feels like a huge living room which has been turned into a pool area with blue tiles and white mosaic floor, although time has managed to leave its mark on it. The mosaic has black patches here and there, the adhesive between the tiles has picked up a reddish tint. But as you enter the complex, you can feel the warmth of a 'mohalla', which was once the heart of Dhaka city people.  

The pool water is filtered every week and chlorine is not used in cleaning it

The pool has two water streams that flow into it. Instead of Chlorine, they use a natural filtering process to purify the water. The streams have three layers of stones and foams to suck all the impurities. 

Md Ansaruddin Alam maintains the pool. "The foams are washed and dried in the sunlight every month and replaced with clean ones. The entire pool is cleaned every week."

It is also a must to take a bath and change clothes before getting into the water. There are six bathrooms where both members and learners can take baths and change. 

Shefali said, "This is a necessary step to keep the water clean. We carry a lot of dirt while we arrive at this place and we don't want all those to get into the water with us."

It is also necessary to wear a swimming cap, again, for the same reason. They provide swimming costumes, caps and goggles. A set of all these may cost you from Tk. 1,000 to Tk. 1,400. 

So, on a cloudy and humid day in May, when being at Moghbazar mor feels like a punishment, you can take a turn towards the Masjid Road and get to Madhubagh. At 357°C in Madhubagh, the oasis called Mother Club will cool you down.  

Features

Dhaka / Moghbazar / swimming pool

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

2h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

2h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

3h | Videos
Is higher education mandatory ?

Is higher education mandatory ?

4h | Videos
Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

16h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?