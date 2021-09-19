Z&Z Fabrics: A brand that’s only into sustainable fashion

Photo caption: Wash innovation is one of the sustainable production techniques used by Z&Z. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

On 15 September, a spacious showroom in Gulshan avenue was stirring with designers, textile technologists and visitors.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics brand was hosting the second day of its annual exhibition. They do it every year to showcase their products, with the aim to enrich the knowledge of the overall textile sector in Bangladesh.

The exhibition was divided into different sections. Each section displayed Z&Z's newly developed collections. Along with fabrics, the end products for example, pants, tops, jackets, were also showcased. There were collections like the 'Innovation Tops', 'Innovation Bottoms', 'Blue Jeans', 'Wash Collection', 'Viscose' and many more.

One of the unique aspects of this exhibition was the materials, cotton, fibre, pulp, yarn, fabric, colour forecast were on display as well. The visitors could see and understand how these products were made.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Designs, sustainability and the future

From the production of threads, cotton, colours, chemicals and the use of water, Z&Z believes in 100% sustainability. The brand makes sure the whole process of manufacturing the fabric is environment friendly.

"Zaber & Zubair Fabrics started manufacturing products sustainably from 10 years ago and now we are gradually increasing the level of sustainability," Anol Rayhan, the brand manager explained.

For their next project, the Z&Z Fabrics wants to manufacture value-added products. These fabrics are better in quality and have high demand all over the world now. The customers can know from the barcode of the garments how many workers worked on it, what type of cotton was used or if the whole process was eco-friendly.

The brand is investing in research to make sure of zero discharge of hazardous chemicals and ensure traceability of the fabric.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Innovation Bottoms' and 'Innovation Tops' are two of their new collections. The fabrics used are yarn-dyed, some have prints and some are basic.

Pants from the 'Innovation Bottoms' series are workwear. It is designed for heavy-duty work, such as construction works. The fabric used for this is dirt and oil repellent. BCI cotton and recycled cotton have been used for this new collection.

"For manufacturing our 'Innovation' series, we tried to ensure the process of making yarn from fibre is energy saving. For the designs, we have incorporated different types of camouflage patterns, in pixel and floral forms," Nipa Monalisa, the brand's senior designer said.

Some of the fabric from the 'Innovation Tops' has UV protection. "We have used certain chemicals on the fabric which protect us from the sun," added Moklesur Rahman, the brand's product development expert.

'Windbreaker' is another design from 'Innovation Tops'. It is lightweight and it comes with a detachable hoodie. "It is made with grenade green fabrics. It is perfect winter wear," Moklesur remarked.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

For their 'Wash Innovation' collection, they have experimented with new and different processes. "We do not manufacture denim products usually. For 'Wash Innovation' we have used dobby, twill and canvas. The products look like denim," she added.

Although Z&Z Fabrics manufactures products mostly to export globally, the group is currently planning to launch a clothing line for consumers in Bangladesh. 'Blue Jeans' is their local clothing line. "Products of 'Blue Jeans' have been exhibited in prestigious fashion shows like 'TexWorld' in Paris," Monalisa concluded.

One of its kind

"This is the first solo textile exhibition in the whole of South Asia to showcase its development through a fair. Our brand is considered a landmark to do this for the first time in the subcontinent and we are conducting it regularly," said Anol, the brand manager.

"Moreover, we have created a great platform for chemists, merchandisers, designers, production experts from home and abroad to interact with each other. They can network and share knowledge," Anol added.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The neatly organised exhibition is the ninth of its kind hosted by the brand. With chandeliers, 'Fabric has no limit' slogan put up on one of the walls, and displays of threads, yarns and of course their clothing products - it was a feast for anyone interested in textile fashion.

The star of the exhibition - which has been extended due to popular demand and slated to end on 19 September - is the brand's sustainable, innovative products and eco-friendly production techniques.

From a 1977 textile factory to 21st-century global fabric brand

The founder of Z&Z Fabrics is Nurul Islam. He started working in the textile industry with a handful of people in the year of 1968. Nine years later, he first established a factory of his own. He built the Noman Group from scratch, now one of the largest Bangladeshi conglomerates in the textiles and garments sector.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Zaber and Zubair Fabrics is Noman Group's flagship brand, which evolved since its inception in 1997. Its mission was to grow as an internationally recognised home and fashion textile manufacturing company. And it seems like they did not falter.

Now, 24 years later, Z&Z Fabrics operates with 30 large production units. "Our clients are retailers like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Tesco, Top Man etc." said Anol.