10 orgs to be recognised for contribution to textile sector

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute will recognise 10 organisations for their contribution to developing the national textile sector leading to export growth.

On the occasion of National Textiles Day 2022 today (4 December), Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi announced the initiative to encourage institutions for their excellence in the industry.

Textile and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf, Director General of Textile Directorate Md. Nuruzzaman and senior officials of the ministry were also present at the press conference held in the Textile and Jute ministry's conference room here on Sunday.

The minister said, "The government has taken initiatives to boost the capacity and modernise the textile sector in order to attract investments. As a part of mass promotion, 'National Textile Day' is being celebrated today with aims to increase the demand both locally and in international markets."

"Ten organisations from the textile sector will be awarded on 12 January in a ceremony organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) marking the day," Golam Dastagir said, noting the award is the recognition of their contribution to the expansion of the industry and its knowledge while expediting export growth. 

The ten organisations selected for the award are - Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh Specialized Textile Mills and Power loom Industries Association (BSTMPIA), Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA), Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMA), Bangladesh Textile University (BUTEX), Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMAE) and Bangladesh Weavers Associations (Tanti Samity).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the ceremony as the chief guest. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and Jute Ministry Mirza Azam will attend the event as special guests.

