Bangladesh's RMG sector leads with 24 new LEED green factories in 2023

The expansion of manufacturing activities over the last decade is driven mainly by Bangladesh's export-oriented RMG sector. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) industry marked a significant stride in sustainable fashion, with 24 of its factories achieving LEED certification in 2023.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the globally recognized green building rating system, underscores a commitment to environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

This recent certification brings Bangladesh's total to 206 LEED-certified green factories, a testament to the country's dedication to green initiatives within the garments sector, according to BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel.

The BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) reports a breakdown of these certifications, with 76 achieving the highest, platinum rating, and 116 receiving a gold rating.

This progress is particularly notable in the context of the global apparel industry's increasing focus on sustainable practices.

Of the 24 newly LEED-certified factories, a majority, 16, were awarded the prestigious platinum rating, while the remaining 8 achieved a gold rating.

Standout performers in 2023 included S. M. Sourcing with 106 points and Green Textiles Limited Unit 4 scoring 104 points. Also noteworthy are Integra Dresses and Knit Asia Limited, both achieving 99 points, Lida Textile & Dying Limited with 97 points, and Liz Fashion Industry Limited scoring 96 points, as detailed by BGMEA.

This achievement positions Bangladesh as a leader in the global sustainable fashion movement, with 54 out of the 100 LEED-certified green factories worldwide located in the country.

This includes 9 of the top 10, and 18 of the top 20 LEED-certified factories globally, according to BGMEA data.

Mohiuddin Rubel, director at BGMEA, highlights this as a potential catalyst for increased investment and partnership opportunities in the Bangladesh RMG industry.

The geographic spread of these certifications within Bangladesh further illustrates the RMG industry's widespread commitment to sustainability.

The majority of the 2023 certifications were in Gazipur (15 factories), followed by Dhaka (4), Chattogram (3), and Mymensingh (2). This regional distribution indicates a nationwide embrace of LEED principles in the Bangladesh garments sector.

Currently, over 500 Bangladeshi factories are in the process of obtaining their LEED certification, signalling a robust and ongoing commitment to green practices in the Bangladesh RMG industry.

This move towards sustainable fashion not only aligns with global environmental goals but also positions Bangladesh as a forward-thinking leader in the green manufacturing space.

The significant increase in LEED-certified green factories within Bangladesh's RMG sector in 2023 is a clear indicator of the industry's commitment to sustainable fashion.

With the Bangladesh garments industry taking proactive steps to achieve LEED ratings, it sets a benchmark for environmental stewardship and positions the country as a key player in the global push for more sustainable manufacturing practices.