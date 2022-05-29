Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

If you are looking for a brand that provides you with a one-stop skincare solution, The Ordinary has your back. Pampering your skin with The Ordinary products is always a smart decision and your skin will thank you for it.

Like most other drugstore brands, The Ordinary refuses to die down, and that is why this brand has made a revolution in the market. It takes a clinical, science-based approach to skincare and specialises in single-ingredient-driven products that deliver targeted results.

In Bangladesh, we still do not have any authorised The Ordinary store, but the products are widely available at a lot of cosmetic stores and e-commerce platforms.

You can easily buy your desired products from Daraz, The Mall BD, Beautiv, Shajgoj and Banglashoppers.

TBS picked the top three widely used and highly recommended products by The Ordinary to rock your skincare routine.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Niacinamide is one of the best selling products of The Ordinary. This product is a light serum that feels similar to snail mucin; a little slimy but dries immediately after application and has a vaguely silky vibe.

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3 and it helps to reduce the appearance of skin blemishes and congestion.

A high 10% concentration of this vitamin is supported by zinc salt of pyrrolidone carboxylic acid in the formula to balance sebum activity.

Photo: Collected

You can use this product as often as you like because of its mildness. You do not need to worry about using it on alternate days, and you can use it whenever you do your normal skincare routine.

However, you need to be cautious if you have dry skin, as it can drain out hydration from the skin quite a bit.

Price: Tk800 to Tk 2,100 depending on availability and size

Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Sabiha Mahzabin, a Dhaka based banker had dark circles under her eyes for quite a while, and she grew tired of using cucumber and other DIY remedies.

"I have honestly never believed a product could help with under eye problems until I tried the caffeine solution. It brightens up my eyes in seconds and makes them look like I got a full eight hours of sleep," she said.

Photo: Collected

This solution is a lightweight eye serum that helps reduce the appearance of eye contour pigmentation, dark circles, and puffiness. It is made with caffeine, which works to constrict blood vessels around the eyes.

Caffeine solution can be used on a regular basis as nighttime skincare. All you have to do is massage the solution on areas around your eye and witness the magic.

Price: Tk900 to Tk1,000 depending on the availability.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

This peeling solution is one of the best inventions by this brand. Using this product will make you feel like you are doing an at-home blood facial (due to the solution's red pigment and thick formula) that too, for about 100th of the cost.

The mix of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) deeply exfoliates to clear up congestion, dead skin cells, and hyperpigmentation.

Photo: Collected

"My skin looked brighter and smoother right after first use, with no irritation to my sensitive, acne-prone skin," said Nazifa Ahmed, an undergrad student at the University of Dhaka.

Using it once or twice a week is mostly recommended. Overusing may cause undesired results.

Price: Tk1,000 to Tk1,400 depending on availability

