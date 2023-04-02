Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

Do you know what a vampire facial is? Sounds bizarre? This is not something even remotely connected with The Twilight Saga, but relevant hashtags have received 6.4 billion views on TikTok. (Just for your understanding, it is a kind of facial done with your own blood!).

This leads us to believe that social media can spark enough of a frenzy among today's young women to try out various unconventional methods of skincare techniques because they want one simple thing: a glowing picture-perfect face, despite the benefits being debatable and culturally shocking.

Hence, The Business Standard consulted with a physician, a skincare product specialist, a well-known model, and a bridal makeup professional to get the most popular skincare tips to keep your skin happy throughout the sweltering summer.

What the skin wants

Living in the metropolitan city of Dhaka can be taxing for one's skin. Pollution levels are very high, making it challenging to maintain a regular skincare regime due to regular exposure. Especially for those who commute by public transport, humid weather can cause dust to clog the pores on their face, making them more prone to acne.

This is why one needs to understand their skin first. Is it oily or dry? Is it more prone to acne? Do blemishes occur more often? Can acne breakouts lead to serious infections?

Dr Tasnim Khan, Assistant Professor of Skin and Venereal Disease at Northern International Medical College and Hospital, suggests understanding one's skin first. It's quite common to observe new trends popping up on social media from time to time. However, it is not always wise to follow them blindly. Simple skincare rituals can always be a more suitable and beneficial choice for many of us.

- Dr Tasnim Khan, Assistant Professor, Northern International Medical College and Hospital

Dr R Tasnim Khan. Illustration: TBS

Simple rituals are the best

According to Dr Tasnim, washing the face regularly is important, and one can use any good soap that does not contain excessive alkaline components, as this can cause the skin to become itchy. After that, the use of a moisturiser is essential.

"There is a common misconception that moisturisers are only needed during the winter, but we need them year-round. Our skin has a compensatory mechanism; it produces more oil when it becomes drier," she said.

Moreover, Dr Tasnim suggests using non-greasy, water-based moisturisers for the face a couple of times throughout the day.

Sonia Yesmin Isha, a fashion director and former model, vouches for Ayur's deep cleansing milk as her favourite face wash. She swears that it has a calming effect on her skin and leaves a beautiful, healthy glow behind. Isha emphasises that although pricier options are available, assessing which one works best for you is important.

- Sonia Yesmin Isha, Model & Fashion Director

Sonia Yesmin Isha. Illustration: TBS

Sunny side down

Another important part of a skincare routine is the use of sunscreen. Sinthia Sharmin, Director and COO of Shajgoj, a beauty product company, has serious cautionary notes about this issue.

"During the summer season, it is crucial to take additional precautions to protect" your skin as it is more susceptible to sunburns and tans. It is recommended to safeguard your skin by utilizing sunscreen with an SPF of 40 to 50."

- Sinthia Sharmin, Director & COO, Shajgoj

Sinthia Sharmin Islam. Illustration: TBS

During summer, it's essential to take extra care of your skin. The warm weather makes it more likely to get sunburns and tans. Sinthia recommends using sunscreen with SPF 40 to 50, depending on the Bangladeshi climate, to protect your skin.

Dr Tasnim conveys that people often think just staying at home protects them from sun damage, but this isn't the case. The UV rays of the sun are still capable of causing harm, meaning regular use of sunscreen is essential for everyone during this season.

For avid Instagram or TikTok users, both Sinthia and Dr Tasnim suggest that choosing the right sunscreen should not be done whimsically. There are a number of good sun blockers, but the requirements may vary depending on skin type. Skin Cafe Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is one good option for this, advises Sinthia, because any sun blocker with that range of PF (protection factors) will shield the skin from 98% of UVB rays.

Sinthia also advises taking care of one's hair. Sun rays can prompt the development of split ends. "Shielding your head or bringing an umbrella with you when out in the sun is essential during summer," she added.

It's also crucial to remember to hydrate yourself often by drinking lots of water, as our bodies can easily become dehydrated during the warmer months. Dr Tasnim suggests taking a bath twice every day and using a moisturiser.

Isha emphasises the importance of healthy eating habits and shares an example from her lifestyle, revealing that she consumes a lot of fruits like watermelon and pineapple on a daily basis in the summer.

Eating nutritious foods is one of the essential habits to maintain a healthy body and radiant skin. During summer, adhering to these guidelines will keep you looking good and feeling great despite the sweltering heat outside.

So many serums

We're no longer stuck in the days of creams and potions when it comes to beauty and fashion. Now, serums reign supreme - but with so many on the market, it's difficult to know which ones are worth investing in. To get maximum benefit, opt for affordable serums and make sure to use them regularly.

"Many people come to me asking for a serum, but they often don't understand the difference between day and night serums. I would recommend a Vitamin C serum in the morning for beginners as it can work wonders," Dr Tasnim states.

Sinthia advocated for the Lilac Vitamin C serum 10%, as it can help reduce wrinkles, acne scars, and reduce free radicals, and also provide hydration.

According to Dr Tasnim, niacinamide serums are great for keeping the skin hydrated. Additionally, they also help improve skin texture, promote collagen production, and reduce hyperpigmentation - something that many South Asian women seek when choosing skincare products.

"Applying retinol serum at night time is miraculous. By using it for an extended period, I have observed a visible difference, and it gave me a luminous complexion in my modelling career," said Isha.

According to Dr Tasnim, retinol accelerates cell renewal and aids exfoliation. It is not recommended to use it during the day since direct sunlight or air can reduce its effectiveness.

Bonus: What should brides do

Summer and monsoon weddings are popular alternatives to the traditional wedding season of winter. Skincare is crucial for upcoming brides because they all want to look their best on the big day.

Aneeka Bushra, owner of Splendor by Aneeka Bushra Makeover Studio & Salon, advises brides to become less anxious about their skincare by starting a proper skin care programme months in advance. She offers the same advice as Dr Tasnim and says that popular choices include hydro facials or deep cleansing facials.

- Aneeka Bushra, Owner, Splendor by Aneeka Bushra

Aneeka Bushra. Illustration: TBS

"For the greatest bridal looks, hydrated skin is a necessity. Women frequently choose microdermabrasion (gently removing the top layer of skin) to achieve a clear smooth base. I also advise Hyaluronic Acid serums for a dewy glowing skin," she opined.

Dr Tasnim strongly advises seeing a dermatologist before going for any skin procedure. Once powder-based, bridal makeup has evolved to be more cream-based. Today's brides search for products and techniques that are tailored to a certain section of their face. "For this reason, it's crucial to stay away from layered makeup and use appropriate products," Aneeka advises.