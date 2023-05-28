Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

As the scorching summer heat descends upon Dhaka, it's time to embrace the sunny days and cool off by the pool. But this season, don't settle for just any swimwear – make a splash with the latest trends and accessories that will elevate your poolside look to new heights. From vibrant colours and bold prints to chic cover-ups and must-have beauty items, here's your ultimate guide to poolside perfection.

Swimwear Sensations: Make Waves with Wow-Worthy Looks

Ladies, forget about those boring bikinis because this season is all about unleashing your wild side. Get ready to rock vibrant hues and bold prints that will make heads spin. We're talking about tropical vibes with fierce floral patterns or geometric designs that scream modern chic. High-waisted bottoms and sleek one-piece swimsuits are making a comeback, giving you that retro glam look that's impossible to resist. And if you want to make a splash, show off some skin with asymmetrical cuts and jaw-dropping necklines.

She is all set to dive into a day filled with splashes of joy in her vibrant yellow bikini. Photo: Rony Rezaul

Where to find: daraz.com.bd has a good collection of one-piece colour contrast or colourful bikini or bikini sets, with prices ranging from Tk660- Tk3,200. For swimming leggings, decathlon.com.bd can be a good source. The price is Tk1,990.

Accessorize to Mesmerise: Turn up the Glam Quotient

No poolside diva is complete without killer accessories to take your look from drab to fab. Picture this: you, lounging by the pool, shielding your stunning face from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw hat. Oh, yes! That's how you do it, darling! And let's not forget those oversized sunglasses that scream, "Look at me!" Opt for bold frames in fiery red or electric blue to make a jaw-dropping entrance. Layer on some bling with delicate gold necklaces or funky beaded chains for that playful touch that will have everyone talking.

Indulging in blissful serenity by the pool, she lets the sun-kissed breeze caress her radiant skin and nourish her lustrous locks. Photo: Rony Rezaul

Where to find: Fashion Optics has a wonderful collection of shades for women, in both their physical and online shops. Brands like Calvin Klein, Elle, Esprit etc have various designs based on rims and glasses. The price range is Tk6,000- Tk14,000.

Footwear Frenzy: Strut Your Stuff, Poolside

Listen up, ladies! We're about to give your feet a serious dose of style. Slide sandals are not only practical but also on-trend. Picture yourself strolling poolside in slides with metallic accents or dazzling embellishments. That's right, honey, your feet are about to steal the show! And, of course, what's a poolside adventure without a killer tote bag? Choose a roomy, woven bag in a vibrant colour or an exotic print to carry all your essentials.

Where to find: Batabd.com has wonderful, minimalist power slide slippers or Patapata Bon Bon slides for women. Price is Tk1,124. For oversized tote bags, check out Rokomari.com's Sevendays Dhaka Canvas Tote Bag, or Adi.com.bd's Dhaka Jam Tote Bag at prices ranging from Tk350 to Tk600.

Cover-Up in Style: Poolside Glam on Point

When you're ready to take a break from the water and lounge like a queen, a killer cover-up is an absolute must! We're talking lightweight fabrics that flow and whisper in the summer breeze. Picture yourself draped in sheer chiffon or breathable cotton, vibrant sporting colours or playful prints. Feel like a boho goddess in a flowy kimono, or go for a chic maxi dress that screams poolside perfection. And remember to cinch it at the waist for that bombshell silhouette that will have heads turning!

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Where to find: Stylish printed chiffon or silk kimonos are available on daraz.com.bd. If you want to buy from Facebook pages, ShrugKimonoBd can be a good option. Depending on the brand the price varies from Tk600- Tk3,700.

5 Essential Beauty Products to Use After Swimming

In this comprehensive guide, we will outline the top five beauty items you need to use after swimming to keep your skin and hair healthy and radiant. Let's dive in!

Post-Swim Cleanser

After a refreshing swim, cleaning your skin to remove impurities, such as chlorine, salt and sweat, is essential. If left on the skin, these can cause dryness, irritation and even breakouts. A post-swim cleanser is specifically formulated to gently remove these impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils. You will need the following:

Aloe Vera Cleanser: This natural ingredient is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. It helps calm irritated skin and provides a refreshing feel.

Green Tea Cleanser: Rich in antioxidants, green tea helps protect the skin against environmental damage and calms inflammation.

Ultra-Hydrating Moisturize

Saltwater and chlorine can dry out your skin while swimming. To combat this, it's essential to replenish your skin's moisture levels with an ultra-hydrating moisturiser.

When choosing a moisturiser for post-swimming use, look for ingredients that provide deep hydration and help repair the skin's moisture barrier. Some of these include:

Hyaluronic Acid: This powerful humectant attracts and retains moisture, making it perfect for providing intense hydration to dehydrated skin.

Ceramides: These lipid molecules help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, preventing moisture loss and promoting healthy skin function.

Glycerin: A natural humectant, glycerin helps attract and lock in moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and soft.

Nourishing Hair Treatment

Swimming can wreak havoc on your hair, leaving it dry, tangled and prone to breakage. Chlorine and saltwater strip the hair from its natural oils, leading to dullness and brittleness. To restore your hair's health and shine, you should use a nourishing hair treatment containing the following:

Argan Oil: This nutrient-rich oil is known for its moisturising and repairing properties. It helps smooth and strengthen the hair, leaving it soft and shiny.

Coconut Oil: Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft to provide deep hydration and prevent protein loss.

Keratin: Protein that makes up the hair's structure. Keratin helps repair damage and strengthen and improve the health of the hair.

Soothing Aftersun Care

When choosing an aftersun care product, look for ingredients that provide cooling relief, hydration and skin repair. Some of these include:

Aloe Vera: Known for its soothing and hydrating properties, aloe vera helps calm sunburned skin and promote healing.

Cucumber Extract: This natural ingredient provides a cooling effect, reducing redness and inflammation caused by sun exposure.

Niacinamide: A form of Vitamin B3, niacinamide helps repair the skin's moisture barrier and soothe inflammation.

Protective Sunscreen

When choosing a sunscreen, look for a broad-spectrum formula that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, opt for a water-resistant formula to ensure your skin remains protected while swimming and the SPF has to be 50++.

Where to buy the beauty products: The aforesaid beauty products are available in almost all online shops. Among those, are Daraz.com.bd, TheMallBd.com, and Ukdirectbd.com. Banglashoppers.com are renowned. Prices vary from Tk200- Tk3,000, depending on the products, brand and portion they serve. Try to read the reviews before making any purchase decision.