Orion celebrates the tale of love between women and their shoes

When you are at a wedding or a formal work event, your shoes actually speak louder than any other part of your ensemble. Shoes subtly poke people in the eyes and make a statement. It is not an easy decision to make for the perfect pair but Orion has you covered.

Orion Footwear has brought a new collection of premium women's shoes. The designs are a blend of sophistication and style, perfect for those who want the world to notice.

Be it a stylish pair of black pencil heels with rhinestones or a sophisticated pair of beige ballet slippers, the beautifully designed footwear from this new collection will surely catch your attention.

They can be worn with traditional outfits like kurtis and kameezes, as well as with western style clothes. These shoes are subtle style icons that complement multiple moods and occasions.

While slippers and sneakers may provide comfort, high-end shoes have a different vibe about them altogether. Of course, you have also tried many shoes that look right but do not feel good five minutes into the affair.

Pretty shoes are not necessarily always comfortable. These high-end models take painstaking care into making sure you look good well into the day without a need for a foot massage at the end. Form, function, and comfort are blended together.

High-end shoes have an aristocratic feel about them and it is always a good idea to invest in some pairs to wear on special events.

Material, designs, and colours

The material used is faux leather and net, and most of the shoes have flawless stone work and classy pearl embellishments on them, giving them an elegant, polished look.

The high-heeled shoes are three to four inches with robust, non-slippery pencil heels so wearing these will be fashionable as well as comfortable.

The soles are long lasting and the padding is smooth and comfortable.The flat shoes have soft insoles and flexible outsoles.

A range of colours like black, grey, pink, golden, yellow, and beige have been used in the collection. Even rainbow shades have also been used, which makes the shoes a one of its kind.

Where to find them

These exclusive collections are waiting for you at Orion outlets in Gulshan Avenue, Banani, Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka and Sanmar Ocean City in Chattogram.

The products can also be bought from www.orionfootwearltd.com.

Dorothy's ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz' or the famous red-soled shoes from Christian Louboutin, all of them have one thing in common – each have a distinctive look and a different story to tell. What story are you going to tell?