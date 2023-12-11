Plaintiff arrested after hurling shoe at judge over bail of accused

People often lose trust in the judiciary because of the long time it takes to process a case in Bangladeshi courts. Photo: Collected

Police arrested a woman who threw a shoe at the judge of a court in Panchgarh for granting bail to majority of the accused in a murder case.

The incident took place in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Allram Karzi on Monday.

On 5 December, an elderly man named Yakub Ali, 83, was killed during a scuffle between two families over a land-related dispute in Saatmera area of Panchangarh Sadar upazila. The victim's daughter, Minara Akter, filed a murder case against 19 people, including her paternal uncle, on the same night with Sadar Thana.

During a hearing on Monday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Allram Karzi granted bail to 14 out of 19 accused.

Minara Akter, upset with the verdict, threw a shoe at the judge. The police present in the courtroom arrested her at the judge's order.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, lawyer Abu Yunus Mohammad Lanin said, "The shoe fell to the ground, striking the glass in front of the judge's desk." Such behavior is by no means acceptable, he added.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Habibul Islam, said, "A funeral was taking place at the plaintiff's house over her father's death. It is in no way acceptable to grant bail to all the accused.

"We left the court at the judge's verdict," he added.

Meanwhile, the defendants' lawyer, Rakibut Tarek, said the accused were granted interim bail until 26 December.

He mentioned that, "The prime accused in the case did not surrender. Most of those who surrendered are women. Moreover, the accused claimed that the victim died from cardiac arrest. Since this information was not mentioned in the evidence list and the autopsy report, the accused might be granted bail on this ground."

When contacted, District Lawyers Association General Secretary Abdul Bari said, "I learned about the unwarranted incident that occurred in the courtroom. No complaint has been filed concerning the incident as of yet."

On 28 November, an accused hurled two shoes toward the Judge of Chattogram Divisional Cyber Tribunal Court.