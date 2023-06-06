From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 03:56 pm

TBS Illustration
In the world of social media, trends shape our lives and fashion choices. This year, we witnessed iconic beauty trends that captivated fashionistas. Let's explore the top trends:

  • Graphic eyes: The GenZ express themselves through bold and abstract makeup. Geometric strokes, free-hand designs, and hyper-realistic eyes, dominated social media. From vibrant neon to mesmerising rainbow looks, the colour possibilities were endless. Cake pot liners and liquid eyeliners were favourites for their easy application and intense colour payoff.
  • Glass skin: The Korean wave brought the trend of smooth, clear, and dewy glass skin. K-Beauty's skin care expertise was irresistible to GenZ. Content creators shared step-by-step routines with cleansers, toners, masks, serums, and moisturisers to achieve the coveted glass skin effect.
  • Hairline fixes: Hairlines became a focal point. Products like Toppik filled in thinning areas, while gel and bobby pins created the appearance of thick, full hair. This trick works best with tight, slicked-back styles.
  • Cold girl makeup: The popular cold girl makeup trend continues. Subtle cheek and nose flush replicate the natural winter glow. Precise blush application captures the essence effortlessly.
  • Gemstone accents: Inspired by Euphoria, makeup lovers embraced bold looks with rhinestones and gemstones. Cat eyes, vivid colours, and over-the-top lashes took centre stage. GenZ can experiment with bold colours, rhinestones, and glitter for everyday wear.

These trends embody our generation's creativity and individuality. Express yourself and let these trends lead you to a stylish future.

