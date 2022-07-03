A Glittery Eid

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:45 pm

A Glittery Eid

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:45 pm

TBS picks some of the most attractive attires for women from the Eid collections of different fashion houses

Twelve Clothing

Brown Kurti in motif print

Material: Silk

Price: Tk2,090

Noir

Off-white ethnic kurti set with lace work

Material: Net and silk

Price: Tk3,495

Aarong

Burgundy printed salwar kamiz with embroidery

Material: Viscose

Price: Tk4,223.26

Sailor

Woven 3-piece set with embroidery

Material: Linen

Price: Tk6,250

Le Reve

Ivory white salwar kamiz set with detailed karchupi work and jewelled tassels

Material: Muslin

Price: Tk8,690

