A Glittery Eid
TBS picks some of the most attractive attires for women from the Eid collections of different fashion houses
Twelve Clothing
Brown Kurti in motif print
Material: Silk
Price: Tk2,090
Noir
Off-white ethnic kurti set with lace work
Material: Net and silk
Price: Tk3,495
Aarong
Burgundy printed salwar kamiz with embroidery
Material: Viscose
Price: Tk4,223.26
Sailor
Woven 3-piece set with embroidery
Material: Linen
Price: Tk6,250
Le Reve
Ivory white salwar kamiz set with detailed karchupi work and jewelled tassels
Material: Muslin
Price: Tk8,690