Le Reve launches Grand Eid and Nargisus Collection 2023

To make your Eid celebrations even more special, Le Reve has just launched its Eid Collection 2023.

Featuring stylish and eye-catching designs for women, men, children, mother-daughter, father-son, and even the exclusive Nargisas collection, there's something for everyone, reads a press release.

Get ready to look your best and celebrate Eid with family, friends, and loved ones in style!

Photo: Courtesy

The CEO explained that every season, Le Reve works with new themes and the Eid'23 collection theme is called Release. After a long epidemic, people are finally able to celebrate with open hearts and minds. To express this joy, the color palette includes bright or juicy orange as the core color and other shades such as green, blue, red, brown, yellow, black, maroon, olive green, purple, teal, onion, blush pink and pastel shades. The Eid 2023 collection is made of silk, half silk, muslin, organza, crepe, satin, jacquard, mercerized cotton, viscose, and indie and premium quality cotton, reflecting the joyous mood of Eid in the field of clothes.

According to Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, the Eid 2023 collection is inspired by international fashion and incorporates trendy print stories of Eid. The collection features a variety of themes and print stories, including Crafted Kitsch, which showcases heavy Karchupi, embroidery, and handwork styles. Other print stories include scrolling graphic prints with brightly colored painterly graphics, floral scrolls, and cross-stitch prints, as well as animal prints and geometric spot prints in the Speckle Blast Print story. Additionally, the collection includes attractive print stories such as floral pop prints, check and square box prints, and child-like charm and positive messaging. Pigment and ombre crushes are embellished with bright dye effects, along with combinations of mellow and bold color blocks.

Le Reve has curated a diverse collection for Eid, featuring a variety of traditional and contemporary styles. In addition to stunning sarees crafted with zari-katan, kasavu-kota, printed half silk and muslin, the collection also includes salwar kameez sets, single kameez, long and midi tunics, gowns, tops, shirts, and abaya sets. The bottoms selection offers matching palazzos, culottes, leggings, skirts and pants in different styles.

Le Reve's Nargisus collection for Eid features classy and fashion-forward designs with a key emphasis on shear-layering. The collection includes a variety of four-piece salwar kameez suits, long tunics, skirts, and sharara-kameez sets, along with retro-raffle gowns and angrakha pattern pieces. The collection is crafted from traditional muslin-like sheer fabrics with intricate handwork, adding an elite touch to the designs. Nargisus Eid 2023 collection is not only rich in colors, but it also exudes an air of mystery and immense beauty.

Le Reve's Men's Eid collection offers fitted, semi-fit and regular fit Punjabi, formal and casual shirts, Kabli sets, comfort shirts, polo shirts, and t-shirts. The bottoms collection features pant pajamas, denim and chinos pants, and lungi designs. Le Reve also offers a matching Tupi collection for men. The Mini-Me collection includes matching Eid clothes for father-son and mother-daughter, with designs such as tunics, frocks, salwar kameez, ghagra choli sets, comfort leggings, polo & t-shirts, casual shirts, and pants & pajamas for boys and girls. There are also special Eid arrangements for newborns.

Le Reve has launched attractively designed home decor and accessories products for Eid, including bed covers, curtains, flower vases, photo frames, candles, floor rugs, heels, slippers, sandals, shoes, matching handbags, belts, wallets, and hair accessories.

The Eid and Nargisus 2023 collection is available in all stores in Dhaka, Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Chittagong and online at www.lerevecraze.com. For more details, visit Le Reve's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze.