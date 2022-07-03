Level up your Eid game with Rise

Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Bangladesh is one of the biggest hubs of fabrics and textiles. Fashion brands are ready and rising in the industry due to the unbridled design talent that blooms in the country.

Many new faces and industry players have already begun filling a gap in the market by catering to the niche segment of people who do not want to compromise comfort for aesthetics.

One of the more high-profile fashion brands is Rise. Their unique mix of streetwear fashion and deshi cultural values strikes the right balance for everyday wear.

After moving back to Bangladesh, Founder and CEO Faheem Mosharraf started Rise and opened his first physical store in 2017, which started out as mostly a streetwear-centric brand. The brand has since grown to include ethnic, casual and activewear for both men and women.

Faheem has been interested in fashion ever since his high school years. Street culture had played a huge part in his life and influenced his aesthetic sensibilities.

This adolescent proclivity has stayed with him till this day. Faheem realised that Bangladesh had not really gotten a true taste of homegrown street fashion, and as such decided to bring it to his people.

He then forayed into a local fashion brand in the hopes of raising the quality and awareness of street fashion.

Rise's target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Rise did not follow the generic fast fashion path. One of Faheem Mosharraf's core principles is that he would not put out anything on the shelves that he would not wear himself.

As time passed and the brand grew, he was self-aware enough to know that it is not a feasible bar to live up to all the time, but till this day, he still tries to ensure that every style Rise puts out is up to the mark for all types of fashion enthusiasts.

The team at Rise share a lot of similarities with their target demographic, which makes them uniquely capable of achieving the brand's ultimate goal.

An urbanite's Eid

Rise's Eid collection promises a wildly exciting journey into new horizons through gorgeous designs and free-flow fabric constructions that embody the essence of freedom.

In terms of women's ethnic collection, they are emphasising different patterns like angrakha, kaftan, and cowl neck patterns.

Their women's casual collection brings wide pattern variations like empire waist, wrap, and scalloped edge pattern. Besides, they are also incorporating different sleeve styles like bishop, bow knot, and flounce sleeve, along with focusing on fabric variations like cotton, viscose, silk, and crepe.

They are also renowned for their men's collection. To continue that legacy in this festive season, outfits feature geometric, architectural, and stencil pattern motif embroidery.

Their most popular denim collection features some eye-catching styles and details including, raw denim mixed with dark, medium and light washing with distress effects, dusty denim, colour flash, and destroyed ripped.

Then and Now

The first hurdle in Rise's journey was the style clash their brand posed to the fashion zeitgeist of the time. Urban and streetwear clothing hadn't made its mainstream debut in the Dhaka fashion scene. But the trend and acceptance of urban wear are constantly growing.

Price sensitivity is perhaps the biggest roadblock to sales. Rise is a firm believer in quality and craftsmanship but going after those two things is costly.

"Cutting corners with our products is not an option we opt to take, and as a result unable to offer the most lucrative prices in the market either. But we work to ensure that our standards are maintained," said Faheem Mosharraf.

The Bangladesh market's taste in fashion is constantly changing in an increasingly globalised and constantly interconnected world. New types of fashion driven by other cultures and media essentially ensure that Bangladeshi consumers are constantly evolving, which aligns with Rise's brand ethos.

Rise's customer base is still growing, and they claim that they have already reached most of their target market and yet the company feels that there are more to be reached out to and made aware of the brand.

Given that the Covid is slowly fading, the fashion industry at large can revert back to its previous rate of growth before the world came to a standstill.