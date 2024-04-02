Tahoor's 2024 Eid collection receives global acclaim in modest fashion circles

With a spotlight on Eid festivities this year, the modest fashion label Tahoor unveils its Eid collection in a series of four releases spanning the month of Ramadan.

Marking a significant initiative, the brand has simultaneously launched the same collection for both the Bangladesh and Dubai markets for the first time.

Already drawing attention from domestic and international buyers, Tahoor's Eid collection has garnered praise both locally and abroad.

Hanium Maria Chowdhury, the CEO of Tahoor, remarked, "Over the past eleven years, Tahoor has earned recognition and accolades domestically and internationally. Reflecting this, our focus for this Eid collection has been on comfort, versatility, and sophistication."

Special care has been taken in crafting this year's collection for both the Bangladesh and Dubai markets, ensuring meticulous attention to detail. Premium quality fabrics such as cherry, moonlight, saffron, mida, metallic angel, zoom, linen, silk, georgette, jelly, and crepe silk, among others, have been utilized. Additionally, the photo shoot has been executed with meticulous attention to highlight the collection's essence.

Tahoor's 2024 Eid collection is resonating with both local and international customers this season. The brand has strategically unveiled its rich collections in four phases throughout Ramadan, offering elegance to both local and UAE markets simultaneously.