Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Summer is what vacations are named after. It's the best time for dressing up and enjoying the best seasonal fruits, but it is not very friendly when it comes to makeup, especially when you throw humidity into the mix.

Melted foundation, smeared eyeliner and super-sticky lipstick are the banes of summer makeovers.

Since Eid will be one of the hottest days of summer, here is your quick guide to ace the flawless Eid look.

Prep with the right moisturiser

It is essential to prepare your skin correctly for long stay makeup. Keep summer compatibility in mind and pick an oil-free moisturiser.

Religiously apply sun protection

Besides hydrating your skin, you should also make sure it's properly protected from the harsh sun. Practice wearing broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every single day, even under your makeup.

Photo: Courtesy

Wear less makeup

If you want to prevent your makeup from creasing and caking, you should follow the "Less is more" strategy. If you can, just use a tinted moisturiser and concealer where you need it.

Avoid too much highlighter

Everyone loves a nice dewy glow, but there's a big difference between a healthy radiance and a plastic shine. Try to skip cream foundations or anything too luminous, as the humidity will make you extra shiny and sweaty-looking if you have too much sparkle on your skin.

Choose sheer shades

Rich, deep colours have their appeal, but they can look heavy in summer. Try switching up your makeup palette to sheer versions of your go-to lip and eye colours.

Give your eyeshadow staying power

For longer-lasting eyeshadow, avoid using eye cream on your lids (it can break down makeup) and smooth on an eye primer instead. Layer a powder eye shadow over a cream, to outlast the daylight hours.

Photo: Courtesy

Tinker with fun, vibrant colours

Just as you're probably more likely to wear a vivid top or carry a bright bag this season, now is the perfect time to embrace the colours in your makeup palette. Livelier colours brighten the face and bring a youthful glow to the skin.

Skip heavy lipstick formulas

Switch away from your rich matte lipsticks for the summer and try the season's simplest trend: lip stains. These long-lasting formulas offer sheer coverage for a long period and you do not even have to worry about lipstick cracks.