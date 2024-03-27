Le Reve launches trendy Eid Collection 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has unveiled its elite Eid collection titled "Indulgence."

The brand's exclusive label, Nargissus, brings together eye-catching designs for elite party wear, catering to women, men, teens, kids, and newborns, offering the trendiest styles of Eid for the entire family.

In a press release, Le Reve Chief Executive Officer Monnujan Nargis said, "Le Reve has introduced a different level of surprise in fabric selection, enhancing the trendy print story. Eid parties and exclusive dresses feature silk-viscose blended specialty fabrics, combining festive elegance and summer comfort."

The use of silk and muslin, customary among the nobility, is prominent in the Le Reve Eid collection.

The collection features muslin, silk, crepe, silk and viscose-blend, organza, viscose, faille, stretched-faille, premium cotton, georgette, crepe georgette, ramie, and slab cotton fabrics.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tasteful use of hand stitches, embroidery, scallops, cutwork, laser cuts, patchwork, and foil prints adds a festive feel to the dresses.

Turkish motifs and Islamic patterns dominate the print story, including three types of floral prints: fantasy floral, border-print highlighted cartoon floral, and surreal floral in vibrant colors.

Additional print stories feature optical and geometric illusions, patterned proportion play, embellishment-focused creative core, tie-dye inspiration, linear dip, polka dots, and fogged lines.

The collection caters to various occasions, offering trendy co-ord sets, shrug-style tunics, midi tunics, tops, shirts, capes, kameez, salwar kameez, gowns, muslin, half-silk, and cotton sarees.

Le Reve's exclusive label Nargissus presents muslin shrug and gown combos, skirt-kameez sets, cape-style tops, layered-long tunics, flared and kaftan-cut tunics, salwar kameez, and other elite party styles for women.

For men, there are new designs of minimal and intricately detailed Panjabis, shirts, polos, t-shirts, denim, and pant pajamas.

Fashion-forward teens can explore age-appropriate party dresses, while the kids' collection includes salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, frock, tunic, top-bottom sets, Panjabi, polo and t-shirt with matching bottoms.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The collection even features matching mini-me sets for fathers-sons and mothers-daughters, enhancing the joy of Eid. The newborn collection offers Eid-suitable clothes for the newest family members.

Le Reve Eid Collection is now available in all stores across Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chittagong, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. The 20th Le Reve store is set to open soon in the folk-culture pilgrimage site of Mymensingh.

Explore the collection online at www.lerevecraze.com or download the Le Reve App for convenient Eid shopping from the comfort of your home.

Orders can also be placed through Messenger at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze

