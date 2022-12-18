Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

Winter is dry and cold yet while we enjoy this season, we must also know a few changes that our skin goes through as our awareness will help us to care for our skin better.

Dry skin, eczemas, rashes and allergies are common in this weather and these issues are faced more by elderly and patients having other comorbidities like diabetes, thyroid disorders, etc.

Beauty and skincare experts recommend keeping these few tips in mind to prevent the skin from becoming very dry in winters:

Cleansers

Use mild soap-free cleansers. They do not rob the skin of its oil layer and are gentle on it. Face washes are a little harsher. They lather more due to the presence of stronger foaming agents. These chemicals can dry out the skin, especially in winters.

Moisturisation

The use of good quality thick moisturiser cannot be underestimated when we are talking about combating dryness in winters. Choose creams over lotions as they are thicker and more suited for winters.

Oils also work as good emollients and are a good choice. Pre-bathing oiling can help to lock in the moisture and keep skin supple and hydrated. Coconut oil, avocado oil and sesame seed oil are good choices. Apply a good layer of moisturiser within 1 min of the shower when the skin is a little wet. This practice helps to better moisturise the skin.

Avoid long hot water showers

While we love to relax with a good hot water shower, we must not forget that hot water dissolves the oil layer and leaves the skin rough and dry.

Ensure your vitamin D levels are good

As winter rolls around, the exposure to natural sunlight decreases, and this affects your vitamin D levels. Taking your vitamin supplements can do wonderfully good to your skin.

Cover your cracks

Feet, hands, and lips apart from your face need your love and care. To prevent chapping and cracking, use a petroleum-based lip balm and moisturiser.