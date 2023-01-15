A bride's preparation guide for her big day

Photography: Farabi Tamal

The date for your special day has finally been printed on the invitation cards, and the clock is counting down to the day of your wedding.

There is just so much to do; you have to pick an outfit, take care of your health, plan your hair and makeup, take care of your skin, the list goes on. But fret not, we know you want to be an absolute showstopper on your big day, and we have you covered!

It is best to plan in advance, and from healthcare to options for the best salon services available, we have everything you will need in preparation for your big day.

Skincare

It is best to prepare your skin well in advance for your wedding, especially if you are susceptible to pimples. If you are planning for a winter wedding, you need to take extra care of your skin and keep it moisturised.

"If you have acne problems, you should start preparing your skin at least three months prior to your big day. Easy homemade face packs with aloe vera, turmeric, flour, etc come in very handy and yield results to the skin too," said Saima Roja, founder of Alpona Makeover.

A dazzling bright red lipstick can make your lips look luscious

Rather than waiting until the final hour in the hopes that a hasty face mask on the day of your wedding will take care of everything, utilise the time in hand and get the best products and services. Remember to also nourish your hair and scalp regularly.

Diet & fitness

It is tempting to neglect your diet when you rush from one meeting to the next, but in the days following up to your wedding, it is crucial for you to eat a nutritious diet.

According to Minhaz Remo, a fitness and nutrition coach and founder of Functional Performance, people start planning their major decisions almost a year before the wedding day. Similarly, one should start preparing for their fitness at least five to six months before the event.

Health and wellness should not be treated as a crash course because it will only make you lose the water weight, not the actual fat. People should have at least one session with a fitness or lifestyle consultant to understand the whole fitness plan and streamline it accordingly.

A daily skin care is a must for the much needed glow. Photography: Farabi Tamal

"The easiest way is to join a gym because the environment is encouraging. If that is not possible, I would suggest joining a dance class or a martial arts class, since they help burn a lot of calories and make you fit," said Minhaz.

Minhaz also added that if one is trying to lose weight, a good start is to track what they eat. They can maintain a food journal for three days to a week and find out where exactly they are with their diet. Controlling one's consumption of junk food is a must.

A bride also should schedule her healthcare appointments with fitness consultants six or even eight months in advance, especially because these treatments take some time before yielding benefits.

As a bride, you will be stressed about every little detail, which is normal. However, yoga or meditation, which has been found to help activate the area of the brain that regulates good mood and self-control, is a fantastic technique to remedy stress.

Joysan Yoga and Satori Meditation are highly recommended where you could enrol for yoga medical therapy, heading into the big day.

Makeup and hair

Besides glamorous styling, many brides desire to do different experiments on hair, like rebonding, keratin straight etc.

"If the bride rebonds her hair, do a keratin treatment or any other procedure; she needs to plan ahead. The same goes for hair colour. Planning the final look beforehand saves you from a lot of complications," added Roja.

If your wedding is only a month away, you might have already booked your makeup artists and hair stylists. Schedule a time that allows you to experiment with different hairstyles.

Beauty serums are latest must-have for brides. Photography: Farabi Tamal

Oindrila Sarkar, a bride, shared her engagement event's makeover experience. "I wasn't happy with my engagement makeup. Although I insisted on a very soft look, my makeup artist went overboard. I realised this could have easily been avoided if we had communicated clearly and discussed my overall look beforehand."

The purpose of the trial is to try on as many alternative styles as you can so you can pick one that makes you feel confident.

If you still have not found your preferred bridal makeover salon, we can check out Zahid Khan Bridal Makeover, Gala Makeover Studio and Salon by Navin Ahmed, Elegant Makeover and Fashion, Splendid by Aneeka Bushra, Safa Shareef Makeup Artistry.

