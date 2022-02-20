The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The five new products have been tailored to hydrate and moisturise all skin types

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

Trusted by millions across the world, the British-born cosmetics brand The Body Shop has recently introduced its new line of Vitamin E products for customers in Bangladesh. 

The latest additions to their vast product range make everyday hydration much simpler, following the brand's call for its users to 'plunge into a whole new world of hydration'. 

The brand decided to enrich its Vitamin E range products with hyaluronic acid and natural raspberry extracts containing rich antioxidants. 

The five brand new products are Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream and Vitamin E Gel Mist. These products have been tailored to hydrate and moisturise all skin types.

The Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream is super light and refreshing. It moisturises and protects the skin and also delivers 48-hour hydration. The product is perfect for combination skin. 

The Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream is perfect for those with very dry skin. It provides 72-hour hydration without any greasy feeling.

The Vitamin E Gel Mist has a light-weight formula that can be used anytime, anywhere for an instant fresh feeling.

The Vitamin E range starts from Tk1,150. You will find these products at the Body Shop flagship stores in Jamuna Future Park and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex. 

