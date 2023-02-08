Taskin Ahmed becomes brand ambassador of REALMAN Fragrances

08 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Taskin Ahmed becomes brand ambassador of REALMAN Fragrances

World renowned perfume brand FOGG's manufacturer Vini Cosmetics has announced the fastest and the most eminent bowler in the history of Bangladesh Cricket - Taskin Ahmed as the brand ambassador of their new brand REALMAN body spray and perfume.

They made the announcement at a grand ceremony at the Gulshan Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (8 February), said a press release.

Country manager of Vini Cosmetics Ahasan Khundker, Marketing Manager Rakibul Islam, National Sales Manager Ashrafuzzaman, Channel Sales Manager Rubayet Sorowar, CEO of Spacedawg Faisal Abdullah Ryan, and many others were present in this ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Taskin Ahmed said, "I am very happy and thankful to be the brand ambassador of REALMAN which is a new brand of Vini Cosmetics, known as the manufacturer of the worldwide prominent brand FOGG.

"I believe that not only players but everybody, in order to feel good about themselves, should use a good quality, long lasting fragrance that would keep their body and mind refreshed at all-times."

Ahasan Khundker said, "We are really happy to get the famed cricketer, Taskin Ahmed, among us as the brand ambassador of REALMAN. The fact that we were able to introduce REALMAN successfully to the people of Bangladesh itself is a subject of great pride for us."

Ever since Vini Cosmetics started its journey in Bangladesh back in 2014, they have been real fast in delivering their products to the hands of the customers.

They also have several other brands including FOGG body spray and perfume, OSSUM body mist and body spray, WHITETONE face powder and smooth cream, whose various perfumes and cosmetic products are available in retail and wholesale as well as in various e-commerce platforms.

