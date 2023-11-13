A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

Certain films transcend the confines of mere entertainment and resonate with audiences across generations. 1993's Bollywood thriller Baazigar is one such example – delving deep into complex themes of morality, justice, and the thin line between good and evil.

12 November marked its 30th release anniversary. Three decades after its release, Baazigar remains a compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experience that continues to captivate audiences, and invites contemplation.

Poster of the movie

Directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan, and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the cinematic offering not only captivates with its gripping narrative but also leaves an indelible mark with its hauntingly evocative storytelling, compelling performances and an invigorating soundtrack.

The directorial finesse employs a judicious mix of suspense, drama, and romance, ensuring a seamless flow that keeps the audience engrossed.

It is a narrative arras that intricately weaves together elements of love, revenge, and the labyrinthine complexities of the human psyche.

The film unfolds as a suspenseful journey, taking the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions and moral ambiguities.

The film weaves a complex tapestry of love and betrayal against the backdrop of a vengeful protagonist driven by a tragic past – serving as the catalyst for the protagonist's transformation from an innocent young man to a cunning and calculated force seeking retribution.

Shah Rukh Khan's career-defining role as an anti-hero who is driven by a thirst for revenge, is nothing short of cinematic alchemy. He straddles between being a charming lover and a vengeful schemer.

The nuanced performance oscillates between vulnerability and ruthlessness, making the character both repulsive and sympathetic, charming and scary.

As his suave exterior conceals a turbulent inner world, the character of Vicky Malhotra is an embodiment of the age-old adage — appearances can be deceiving.

This duality in character not only elevates the film beyond the constraints of a traditional revenge saga but also prompts introspection on the nature of morality in a world coloured by shades of grey.

"Kabhi Kabhi Jeetne Ke Liye Kuch Haarna Padta Hai, Aur Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain"

[Sometimes to win one must be prepared to lose, and the one who ends up winning the end game is called a Baazigar]

- Ajay Sharma/Vicky Malhotra

Tragedy, perfidy and the tumultuous turmoil of the two the stage for a compelling exploration of morality and the lengths one is willing to go to for retribution.

Leaving the audience to grapple with their own ethical compass, the screenplay blurs the lines between right and wrong.

The film poses pertinent questions about the nature of revenge and the morality of the means employed to achieve justice.

It invites the audience to introspect the lines between right and wrong as they become opaque - following the protagonist's quest for revenge on a morally ambiguous route - challenging the audience's ethical compass.

This departure from the conventional hero archetype is a bold narrative choice, as it forces the audience to grapple with their own moral judgments.

The juxtaposition of love against a backdrop of vendetta not only heightens the emotional stakes but also underscores the film's exploration of the multifaceted nature of human relationships.

The seamless integration of a love story within the broader framework of revenge adds an extra layer of complexity to the narrative.

Baazigar is not merely a tale of revenge; it is a nuanced exploration of the human condition. It is a thought-provoking exploration of morality, justice, and the consequences of one's actions.

The film's success lies not only in its gripping plot and stellar performances but also in its ability to challenge the audience's perceptions of right and wrong.

The film is a narrative that defies the conventional dichotomy of hero and villain. The film blears the lines between the protagonist and antagonist, challenging the audience to navigate the labyrinth of morality and ethics.

As the credits roll, Baazigar leaves an indelible mark, inviting viewers to reflect on the thin line that separates the hero from the anti-hero or a villain from a valentine.

It prompts a challenge to the preconceived notions of rightness and wrongness. The film's denouement is both shocking and poignant.

Touseful Islam. Sketch: TBS

The author is a journalist