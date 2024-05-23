Shah Rukh Khan feeling 'much better': Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan's longtime co-star and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi Chawla, has issued a health update after he was hospitalised due to a heat stroke in Ahmedabad.

In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support their team in the Indian Premier League finals this Sunday.

"Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals," she said.

Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after the actor suffered dehydration and heat stroke on Wednesday. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan also visited him there, looking worried.

According to the Gujarat police, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he got a heat stroke. He was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi and Jay, along with Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Suhana's rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, were also present in the stadium on Tuesday evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, Shah Rukh, Suhana and AbRam treated the audience to a run around the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shah Rukh greeted the audience with a namaste and indulged them with his signature arms-spread-wide pose.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King in July, in which he will share the screen space with Suhana.

Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men. She's done over a dozen films opposite Shah Rukh, from Yes Boss, Darr to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She was also a co-producer with Shah Rukh on films like Asoka and Chalte Chalte.