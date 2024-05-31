The 'Bangla Tesla' owners and their quest for liberty in labour

Along the lines of Mirpur’s Kamrangir Char, Baunia and Duaripara areas, Bangla Tesla owners have set up garages for the vehicles. Photo: Nayem Ali

On 15 May, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority announced a ban on battery-run rickshaws.

The decision was met positively by many citizens, who believed such rickshaws to be the key reasons behind traffic snarl ups in the capital.

On the same day, battery-run rickshaw-drivers, or their benefactors, descended on the roads in protest.

A police box was even set on fire. Then the ban was lifted, as the prime minister herself intervened.

Back in the city corners, owners of the "Bangla Tesla" began to return.

It's all about making ends meet.

Like traditional rickshaws, these battery-run autorickshaws also have owners.

Each owner generates an income from 40-60 battery-run auto rickshaws, easy bikes or both.

Along the lines of Mirpur's Kamrangir Char, Baunia and Duaripara areas, Bangla Tesla owners have set up garages for the vehicles.

The Business Standard spoke to a number of them, as well as some of the drivers recently.

Bulk owner of 'Bangla Tesla'

Jamir, a long-time businessman in Kamrangir Char, manages around 60 easy bikes in the area.

"I've been in this business for 8 years," he shared. "Previously, I supplied stationery items in Motijheel, but I switched to the share market hoping to earn more. Unfortunately, I suffered significant losses, which led me to the auto-rickshaw business."

Easy bike garage of Jamir. Photo: Nayem Ali

Starting this new venture with a loan, Jamir still owes Tk25 lakh.

He explained, "I usually charge each driver Tk800 daily, which includes Tk500 for the rent itself and Tk300 for electricity bills."

Batteries are spotted charging in Jamir’s garage. Photo: Nayem Ali

Jamir's garage is home to 15 drivers at present.

One of them, Belal said, "After paying the owner Tk800, we also have to pay an additional Tk500 to local goons from various political parties.

"This raises our total daily cost to Tk1,300, leaving us with just Tk500 to take home. With inflation and high prices, feeding my family of four is challenging."

The owner, Jamir, mentioned there are around 280 rickshaw garages in Kamrangir Char. Recently, Kamrangir Char Thana and Hazaribagh Thana enlisted these garages.

"My electric line is completely legal, and I pay an average of Tk2 lakh every month for the bills."

Regarding the assembly of easy bikes, Jamir explained, "I assemble auto rickshaws and easy bikes using motors and batteries purchased from other garages; mostly second-hand.

"When buying new parts, I source them from Keraniganj, Bangshal, Ati Bazar, and sometimes Ashulia. The suppliers always assure me their business is legal, showing the necessary papers."

The quest for running these vehicles on the streets has been ever challenging, they described.

The recent ban and its reversal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 20 May ordered the reversal of the decision to ban battery-run auto rickshaws.

Despite the reversal, the ban on these vehicles will still apply to the country's 22 highways.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Advisory Council initially decided on May 15 to ban battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka, leading to significant unrest among drivers.

Although, earlier on 8 February, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid defended the rickshaw pullers, saying, "I call these 4 million three wheelers the Tesla of Bangla."

Seemingly, the BRTA decision came as a shock for the drivers which caused them to take to the streets.

Protests erupted on 19 May, with drivers staging demonstations in Mirpur-10, Pallabi, and Agargaon, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Paper of monthly electricity for Jamir’s garage. Photo: Nayem Ali

The protests continued the next day in Rampura-Badda, Kuril, and Khilkhet.

"All I want is the legalisation of our auto rickshaws and easy bikes," Jamir sighed in the aftermath of the distress these drivers faced.

A veteran rickshaw maker

Portrait of 40 years experienced rickshaw mechanic Ali Hossain. Photo: Nayem Ali

The drivers have their own conquest on the roads. What about those whose only means of income is from making these rickshaws?

Meet Ali Hossain, a veteran rickshaw maker with 40 years of experience. He shared his insights on the changing trends in his trade.

"I don't make pedal rickshaws anymore because it's not profitable. Nowadays, commuters are always in a rush and prefer auto rickshaws over pedal rickshaws," he explained.

Portrait of ‘Bou Rickshaws’. Photo: Nayem Ali

Discussing the variations in auto rickshaws, Ali noted, "The autos that look vibrant with bigger and more comfortable seats are called 'Bou Rickshaw'."

When asked about the name, he smiled and said, "It gives the feeling of a newly married couple.

"We usually treat newlyweds with special care and fancy decorations. Another reason could be that it resembles a 'palki', traditionally made to carry a bride to her new home. Hence, the name 'Bou Rickshaw'."

Ali also detailed the costs involved.

"A Bou rickshaw costs around Tk75,000. A normal auto rickshaw costs between Tk60,000-Tk65,000, and easy bikes cost around Tk120,000. However, in showrooms, easy bikes start at Tk150,000."

Like Jamir, Ali Hossain doesn't sell motors and batteries. "Rickshaw pullers come to me with motors and batteries and ask me to assemble them," he said.

He further elaborated on his earnings, "On average, I generate approximately Tk20,000-Tk22,000 in profit each month after all costs are settled. Typically, I don't make more than five rickshaws a month.

Easy bike at Ali Hossain’s workshop is in progress. Photo: Nayem Ali

"Back in the day, when I was younger, I used to make 10 pedal rickshaws a week."

Battery is here to stay

Somewhere in the Kamrangir Char area, a battery seller named Anamul set up shop. "I've been in the battery business for only 2 years now. I buy these batteries from Bangshal's wholesale battery market," he said.

"These batteries are called powder batteries and are perfect for auto rickshaws. It's even labeled on the box. I sell each battery for Tk15,000," Anamul added.

When asked if these batteries could be used for different purposes, he replied, "I'm not sure if they can be used for other purposes. But as it's a battery, it should have other applications, too. However, I've never seen or known anyone who use these powder batteries for anything other than rickshaws."

Another big fish of 'Bangla Tesla'

Mohammad Rubel, 35, owns a garage in the Kamrangir Char area, continuing a family tradition.

"This is my family business," he said. "My grandfather started it, then my father took over, and now it's my turn."

Rubel's garage houses around 101 vehicles, comprising 50 auto rickshaws, 50 pedal rickshaws, and one CNG.

"Auto rickshaw drivers pay me Tk350 each day as rent, and the charging cost varies but is usually around Tk40-50," he said.

He also discussed his monthly expenses. "I pay Tk13,500 to my landlord for the space. My electricity comes from a legal line, costing me up to Tk40,000-50,000 per month."

Rubel buys his auto rickshaws from Mohammadpur, Mugda, and Keraniganj.

He also said he was immensely relieved that the government did not permanently ban auto rickshaws.

"If someone isn't poor, they wouldn't enter the rickshaw business. If these vehicles were banned, I feel like robberies would surge because people would resort to any means necessary in order to feed their families."

He continued, "For instance, working in a market might pay a maximum salary of Tk10,000 per month, but driving a rickshaw can earn you up to TK40,000 per month."

Rubel also mentioned his financial obligations, "I'm still paying off my loans with the rent I receive. If auto rickshaws were banned, I don't know what I would do."

Motorbreath of Mirpur

While heading towards Pallabi by metrorail, a worker from Bangladesh Bank, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his views on the auto rickshaw ban.

The middle-aged man said, "I do not support this auto rickshaw ban. I live near the Kalshi pocket gate. It costs me only Tk20-30 each day to reach the metro station using these auto rickshaws."

"Auto rickshaw drivers are part of the lower-income segment of our society. Yes, they should be careful while driving, but I think it's fine as long as they don't cause harm. People want to commute quickly, and now with the metrorail and auto rickshaws, our lives have become easier and commutation faster," he added.

A doubtful Duaripara

In Duaripara, the streets are busy and teeming with countless auto rickshaws. The exact locations of the major garages are hard to pinpoint. While roaming the area and talking to a few rickshaw drivers, a common sentiment emerged.

"There are countless auto rickshaw owners here. You might find someone who owns 200 auto rickshaws, but they won't tell you the truth because of the recent rickshaw riots. Police come here almost every day and arrest someone for protesting," said Alamgir, an auto-rickshaw driver from Duaripara.

After navigating the dusty streets of Duaripara, a garage with around 40 auto rickshaws was finally discovered.

Selim, the landlord, shared some information since the owner, Al Amin, was not present.

"I have known Al Amin for a long time. I leased him this land to operate as a rickshaw garage. Al Amin charges each auto rickshaw driver Tk400 and pays me Tk1,300 per rickshaw as a land charge," Selim said.

Selim shared his own journey, "I worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia before coming to Dhaka. Then I started as a rickshaw puller. Gradually, I got into this business. Yes, for the last 3-4 days when the auto rickshaws were banned, I lost around Tk55,000 in business. Thanks to God, the ban didn't continue, or else Al Amin would have had to shut down his garage and the losses incurred would be unbearable."

Another motorhead of Baunia

In Mirpur's Baunia area, Khorshed, a rickshaw mechanic, said he has been repairing rickshaws for two decades.

"The motor of an auto rickshaw costs around Tk11,000-13,000. These motors are specifically made for auto rickshaws. They are different from those used in easy bikes and mishuks," he explained.

While sharing this information with The Business Standard, Khorshed was spotted repairing an old auto rickshaw, turning it into a new one. He was working on Alauddin's rickshaw.

Alauddin was part of the recent auto rickshaw ban protest. His rickshaw was broken into pieces during a brawl.

"I bought my rickshaw three years ago with a Tk70,000 loan from a relative," he said.

"Now, I'm rebuilding my rickshaw with Khorshed's help, using a new motor and battery. The motor cost me Tk13,000, and the battery Tk15,000. So, I had to borrow Tk28,000 from my relatives again," Alauddin added.

"On a usual day, I earn around Tk700, excluding my garage rent," Alauddin said.

Like Khorshed, Mehedi is another rickshaw mechanic of Baunia.

When he was asked if he suffered any loss during the auto rickshaw ban, he smiled and said, "The loss was temporary. Though I felt bad for all drivers but now the table has turned because there were many auto rickshaws which were damaged during the protest. So, now I'm repairing 3-4 auto rickshaws every day."

Moving forward in Baunia

Also meet Shabuj, a 48-year-old entrepreneur who owns approximately 40 auto rickshaws in Mirpur's Baunia area.

Reflecting on his journey into the auto rickshaw business, Shabuj recounted, "I started as a rickshaw repairer in Dinajpur. When I moved to Dhaka, I began working at a garage in Baunia. Gradually, I learned the ropes of the trade and saved up enough to buy my first rickshaw. From there, I kept expanding, taking loans to purchase more, and I'm still paying off those loans."

He continued, "As usual, I charge Tk350 from each rickshaw as rent. My monthly garage rent is Tk20,000, and my monthly electricity bill is around Tk80,000."

Shabuj sighed, mentioning other undisclosed costs, particularly the bribes often required on the roads.

Expressing his aspirations, Shabuj said, "I believe the government should legalise our presence on the roads, or at least provide us with legal documents. We won't encroach on main roads," he said.

Shifting his focus to the evolution of his business, Shabuj shared, "Previously, I operated a garage for pedal rickshaws. However, due to public demand, I transitioned into auto rickshaws.

"As a mechanic, I have the expertise to assemble these vehicles, which facilitated the transition."

Nowadays, rickshaw pullers prefer driving auto rickshaws due to the physical strain and higher earnings, he said.

"It's a win-win for the commuters as well as they can get to save time and costs in their daily commute."