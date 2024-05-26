Drake places his 'first ever cricket bet' on SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals

26 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:28 pm

Drake places his 'first ever cricket bet' on SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals

His bet is worth $250,000, and its estimated payout is $425,000.

Drake and SRK. Photo: Collected
Drake, the multiple Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper, has his eyes set on the finals of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday.

That's because he's placed his "first ever cricket bet" on actor Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as it squares off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (26 May).

On Saturday, Drake took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of him placing a bet on KKR in its match against SRH in the IPL finals today. 

His bet is worth $250,000, and its estimated payout is $425,000.

Drake wrote along with the screenshot, "Since @ovorajaju team is out, I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (teary-eyed laughter emoji) Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo."

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier.

 

