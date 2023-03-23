US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The closing ceremony of the two year long restoration journey of the Mughal Hammam Khana at the Lalbagh Fort in Old Dhaka took place today, on 22 March. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP unveiled the restored Hammam Khana (bath house) to the public.

The restoration project began in March 2021. It was funded by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP). A total of $185,933 (Tk2 crore) was given for the restoration and architectural documentation of the Mughal Hammam Khana, one of three primary structures at the Lalbagh Fort complex, dating back to the 17th century.

The AFCP is among the US government's most significant cultural initiatives abroad. The project was initiated to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also the golden jubilee of the US-Bangladesh friendship by the Department of Archaeology under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"The site is now open for the public to experience the 17th century architectural wonder. Almost two years ago we began a special collaboration with the Department of Archaeology under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. This is one the greatest opportunities I get to take credit for my predecessor's great initiative.

Restoring, retrofitting and 3D architectural documentation of Historical Hammam Khana, promoting cultural diversity, supporting freedom of expression and preserving cultural heritage around the world are priorities for the United States. All of us must work together and protect the richness of our cultural heritage for future generations," Ambassador Haas said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Former Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller had officially inaugurated the project in 2021.

Prior to the restoration, much of the beauty of the Hammam Khana was covered up by the previous botched efforts at restoring the historic site. Most of its original crafts and designs were hidden behind plaster and concrete.

Besides trying to bring back its former glory, this restoration project has helped to open the second floor of the Hammam Khana to the public, which was sealed up for a very long time.

Project Director Chandan Kumar Dey spoke at the closing ceremony. Project consultants were Dr Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, Dr T M J Nilan Cooray (conservation architects) and Dr AK M Shahnawaz (Medieval specialist).

