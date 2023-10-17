We need to focus on furniture export: Commerce minister

After meeting the local market needs, focus should now be on exporting furniture, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"We have been able to meet the market needs of the country. Now we have to focus on exporting furniture. We are working on providing bonded warehouse for export furniture," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the National Furniture Fair on Tuesday (17 October).

He said, the purchasing power of at least 4 crore people in the country is comparable to those living in Europe.

"This cross section, between middle class and upper class, can buy good products at affordable prices. As a result, the demand for furniture is also increasing in the country," he added.

The 18th edition of the National Furniture Fair started on Tuesday (17 October) and will continue till 21 October. There are a total of 185 stalls of 30 organisations – including Hatil, Akhtar, Omega Furniture, Navana, Pertex, Regal, Nadia, Brothers Furniture and more.

The fair, organised by Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA), is being held at Bashundhara International Convention City of the capital and will remain open for all from 10am to 8pm.

Chairman of the BFIOA Salim H Rahman said, "$110 million worth of furniture was exported in the fiscal year 2021-2022. If we get government policy support in importing furniture accessories and raw materials, we can further increase exports."

He said that the purpose of the fair is to develop the domestic furniture industry as well as to increase exports outside the country.