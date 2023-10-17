Fresh investments to blow new life into Ctg's ailing furniture industry

Chattogram's century-old furniture industry, once a thriving hub of craftsmanship and innovation, has been struggling for some years as Dhaka-based companies have begun producing modern furniture using plywood and technology.

However, a number of big companies in Chattogram are now striving to revive the city's furniture industry, blending traditional skills with modern techniques.

Companies such as JMG Furniture, Shoilpik Furniture, Vegas Furniture, Ananda Furniture, P2P Furniture and others have invested around Tk300 crore this year and have plans to invest another Tk250 crore after the election, said Md Maksudur Rahman, joint secretary of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association.

He told The Business Standard that Chattogram's furniture industry is 150 years old. Even two decades ago almost half of the country's furniture factories were based in Chattogram.

Using the connectivity of the Karnaphuli River, the industry was first established at Bolirhat in Bakalia thana. Woods from Myanmar and Chattogram Hill Tracts could easily reach the area. At the same time, the expansion of the shipbreaking industry in the 1980s gave a new dimension to the furniture industry, he said.

However, the situation changed after 2000. Due to a lack of new investment and technology, Chattogram businessmen lagged behind in the competitive market. But several big companies have invested in the furniture sector against the odds," Maksudur Rahman said, adding that by combining technology with classical style, Chattogram is once again building a strong position in the furniture sector.

According to the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association's Chattogram Division, around 50 small and big companies are manufacturing furniture using imported processed wood and technology.

More than 200 companies process and sell furniture collected from shipyards. Besides, there are at least 1,000 furniture factories in Chattogram's Bolirhat, Askar Dighi, Dewan Bazar, Muradpur and Faujdarhat areas.

The annual turnover of the furniture industry in Chattogram is more than Tk500 crore, according to the association.

Bolirhat furniture is valued all over the country

The Bolirhat furniture village was established on the banks of the Karnaphuli River some 150 years ago. Most of the businessmen of this village, which is spread over an area of three-square kilometres, have inherited this business from their fathers and grandfathers.

Bolirhat has a reputation for making affordable and durable furniture. Built by carpenters with decades of experience, the fine craftsmanship of the furniture here is unmatched.

Around Tk10-12 crores are transacted daily in this furniture market, two kilometres away from the Bahaddarhat.

Shop owners said carpenters in this market make furniture with Segun, Karai, Garjan and Gamari woods, but furniture made of Segun wood has the highest demand among buyers.

Akbar Hossain, a furniture trader, told TBS, "I have two brothers. We came to the furniture business three decades ago following my father's lead. Like us, at least 3,000 families in Bakalia are involved in this business."

Traditionally, Bolirhat furniture has a special value among newlyweds across the country. Besides, finished and unfinished furniture is supplied to many big showrooms across the country from here.

Mojibur Rahman, president of the Bolirhat Traders Association said, "Due to the use of plywood, the demand for natural wood furniture has decreased across the country. However, due to traditional reasons, the demand for Bolirhat furniture never decreased and prices are a little higher too."

"As days have been going by, the furniture-making equipment has also been improving. Work which was done by hand earlier is now being done by machines and craft artists are losing their jobs," he added.

New investment coming with export target

The furniture sector has a lot of prospects considering labour abundance, capital inflow, technological advantages and high demand in the global market.

In November 2022, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) noted in a report that the country's furniture sector is the second largest employment generator after the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, where about 20 lakh people have been employed.

The furniture industry market in the country is about Tk30,000 crore, which is about 1.2% of the GDP. More than 40,000 small and big companies are involved in furniture production and marketing, said the report.

In the last five years, Chattogram businessmen have established renowned brands like Shoilpik Furniture, Vegas Furniture, JMG Furniture, Ananda Furniture and P2P.

Md Maksudur Rahman, who is also managing director of JMG Furniture, said even a few years ago, people depended on imported furniture or products made by Dhaka-based companies. But now, Chattogram's furniture industry has become a matter of pride and at least 10 companies are gearing up to export furniture after meeting the local demand.

Moniruzzaman Adnan, manager of the Agrabad branch of Shoilpik Furniture which has gained quite a reputation as a furniture brand in the port city, said, "There has been a big change in people's thinking about furniture. Now people do not wish to use any furniture for more than 10 years. We have given importance to this notion in making our furniture and were able to win people's hearts very quickly."

Vegas is one of the popular furniture brands in Chattogram now. The company is now setting up a new furniture factory with an area of about 40,000 square feet in Halishahar, where 200 workers are expected to be employed. The number of workers working in its current factory is 250.

Saifuddin Chowdhury Dulal, chairman of Vegas Furniture and vice president of the Furniture Industries Owners Association, said, "Though machine-made furniture has gained momentum, there is still a huge demand for hand-made furniture. Many companies in the US and Canada are now attracted to Bangladeshi hand-made furniture and we intend to utilise this opportunity."