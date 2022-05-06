Surprise your mom with Jamdani themed cakes this Mother’s Day

Food

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Surprise your mom with Jamdani themed cakes this Mother’s Day

The Flourist brings specially themed Jamdani cakes for this Mother’s Day which is on 8 May this year. It is available in 18 flavours like sea salt caramel, ultimate chocolate, red velvet sin (ganache filling), birthday vanilla, malt chocolate and many more. 

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Surprise your mom with Jamdani themed cakes this Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day just around the corner, make sure to bring a smile on her face by doing something special. The popular pastry shop, The Flourist is here to present some on theme options for your consideration.

The Flourist brings specially themed Jamdani cakes for this Mother's Day which is on 8 May this year. It is available in 18 flavours like sea salt caramel, ultimate chocolate, red velvet sin (ganache filling), birthday vanilla, malt chocolate and many more. 

This offer comes at Tk1,450 which will get you a mini cake, a five piece flower bouquet and a card. They also have Mother's Day cupcake boxes for Tk1,000. 

Apart from the aforementioned, cupcakes and assorted dessert boxes are available for this special day as well. 500g mini cakes start at Tk1,200. Orders can be placed online via their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Flourist is a bespoke cake studio based in Dhaka. Located in Gulshan-2, they are known for their aesthetically pleasing and Instagram worthy cakes, macarons, cupcakes, desserts etc. 

Top News

Mother's Day / Pastry cake / Jamdani themed cakes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

5h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

7h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

5h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

17h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes