Surprise your mom with Jamdani themed cakes this Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day just around the corner, make sure to bring a smile on her face by doing something special. The popular pastry shop, The Flourist is here to present some on theme options for your consideration.

The Flourist brings specially themed Jamdani cakes for this Mother's Day which is on 8 May this year. It is available in 18 flavours like sea salt caramel, ultimate chocolate, red velvet sin (ganache filling), birthday vanilla, malt chocolate and many more.

This offer comes at Tk1,450 which will get you a mini cake, a five piece flower bouquet and a card. They also have Mother's Day cupcake boxes for Tk1,000.

Apart from the aforementioned, cupcakes and assorted dessert boxes are available for this special day as well. 500g mini cakes start at Tk1,200. Orders can be placed online via their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Flourist is a bespoke cake studio based in Dhaka. Located in Gulshan-2, they are known for their aesthetically pleasing and Instagram worthy cakes, macarons, cupcakes, desserts etc.