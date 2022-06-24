7-day food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

A seven-day Italian food festival kicked off at the Laguna Restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Thursday.

The festival, which was inaugurated in the presence of food bloggers and media representatives, will go on till 30 June,

The Peninsula Chittagong is reputed for introducing diverse food traditions to its guests.

Following a rich tradition of organising successful food festivals, the Italian food festival has been organised this time around featuring internationally recognised chefs.

The Laguna Restaurant is now packed with tempting dishes from pasta to pizza, spaghetti bolognese to lasagna, risotto and more.

The highlight of the festival is the combination of alluring seafood.

One will have to spend Tk 3,000 for buffet dinner to get a taste of all these mouthwatering items.

Besides, guests can also enjoy the 'Buy One Get One Free' offer using the designated bank card.

