Week-long Asian fusion food festival kicks-off at The Peninsula Ctg

A week-long Asian Fusion Food Festival has kicked-off at Chattogram's star hotel The Peninsula Chittagong.

Exceptional dishes based on the theme of food, culture and tradition of different countries of the Asian subcontinent have been organised in this food festival, reads a press release.

The festival's dinner buffet setup has a diverse menu of traditional dishes from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Japan, China, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubash officially inaugurated the Asian Fusion Food Festival at Laguna Restaurant located on the 5th floor of Peninsula Thursday night.

At this time, Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of Peninsula Chittagong along with invited guests and all departmental heads and officers of the hotel were present.

Guests will get a chance to enjoy the diverse flavours of all the popular Asian fusion dishes under one roof at the Asian Fusion Food Festival till 24 May, the release adds.

The festival's buffet menu includes hundreds of Asian fusion dishes – Japanese Sushi, Sri Lankan Beef Steak, Thai Seafood Curry, Kashmiri Mutton Rogan Josh, South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry, Indonesian Nasi Goreng and various famous dishes and desserts from the Asian continent.

This special festival buffet can be enjoyed for Tk3,200 (all inclusive) per person.

Besides, there is Buy One Get One Free offer for card holders of certain banks.

For details or reservations, one can contact here – +8801755 554551 and +88 01755 554617.