Week-long Asian fusion food festival kicks-off at The Peninsula Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
19 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

Week-long Asian fusion food festival kicks-off at The Peninsula Ctg

Press Release
19 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A week-long Asian Fusion Food Festival has kicked-off at Chattogram's star hotel The Peninsula Chittagong.

Exceptional dishes based on the theme of food, culture and tradition of different countries of the Asian subcontinent have been organised in this food festival, reads a press release.

The festival's dinner buffet setup has a diverse menu of traditional dishes from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Japan, China, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubash officially inaugurated the Asian Fusion Food Festival at Laguna Restaurant located on the 5th floor of Peninsula Thursday night.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At this time, Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of Peninsula Chittagong along with invited guests and all departmental heads and officers of the hotel were present.

Guests will get a chance to enjoy the diverse flavours of all the popular Asian fusion dishes under one roof at the Asian Fusion Food Festival till 24 May, the release adds.

The festival's buffet menu includes hundreds of Asian fusion dishes – Japanese Sushi, Sri Lankan Beef Steak, Thai Seafood Curry, Kashmiri Mutton Rogan Josh, South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry, Indonesian Nasi Goreng and various famous dishes and desserts from the Asian continent.

This special festival buffet can be enjoyed for Tk3,200 (all inclusive) per person.

Besides, there is Buy One Get One Free offer for card holders of certain banks.

For details or reservations, one can contact here – +8801755 554551 and +88 01755 554617.

The Peninsula Chittagong / International Food Festival / Asian Food in Ctg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

5h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

7h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

20h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

7h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

21h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors