Magh Festival: Peninsula Chittagong launches 7-day winter culinary extravaganza

The Peninsula Chittagong, known for its culinary innovation, has launched a winter food festival, promising a unique exploration of tastes and flavours, highlighting timeless winter delicacies and showcasing Desi traditional winter treats

The seven-day event, named Magh Festival, commenced on Thursday (18 January), with a grand opening ceremony held at the Laguna Restaurant, Level-5, The Peninsula Chittagong, according to a press statement issued by the hotel on Friday (19 January).

From soul-warming dishes to cherished classics, the executive chef and culinary team at The Peninsula Chittagong have meticulously crafted a menu that resonates with the authenticity and warmth of the season, it said.

Sumedha Gunawardana, the general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, alongside all department heads were present on the occasion.

Guests are invited to indulge in a sumptuous buffet dinner throughout the festival' at the Laguna Restaurant, priced attractively at Tk3,200 per person

Exclusive cardholders can elevate their dining experience with a 'buy one get one free' promotion, adding an extra dash of excitement.

"We are thrilled to present the 'Magh Festival' as a celebration of winter flavors and traditional treats. Our culinary team has worked diligently to curate a menu that captures the essence of the season, offering a delightful experience for our guests," commented Sumedha Gunawardana.