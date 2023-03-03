The Peninsula Chittagong hosts cricket tournament

The Peninsula Chittagong on Thursday organized a day long cricket tournament "Peninsula Premier League 2023" at Kwality School of Cricket Ground in Chattogram.

Four interdepartmental teams took part in the cricket tournament, according to a press release.

Ispahani Tea Limited played its part as title sponsor of the tournament, the release added.

Peninsula Warriors became champion beating Peninsula Gladiators in the final.

The closing ceremony was enlightened with the presence of Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO of Ranks FC Properties Ltd, and Sumedha Gunawardana, General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong and Chy Md Abu Hena Mustafa Helal, Sr Divisional Manager, Chattogram Division and Md Nur Nabi, Wing Manager from Ispahani Tea Limited.

The head of departments along with all associates were there throughout for supporting their teams and making the tournament a fun filled event to remember in Peninsula's history of Cricket.