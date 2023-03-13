7-day Arabian food festival kicks off at The Peninsula Chittagong

13 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:06 pm

7-day Arabian food festival kicks off at The Peninsula Chittagong

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A seven-day Arabian food festival titled "Aroma of Arabia" has kicked off at The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city with the creativity to provide the food lovers with different flavours and aroma of Arabian food.

On 12 March, the seven-day-long, flavourful journey of Arabian food festival was inaugurated by the presence of Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, reads a media release.

All the heads of departments and associates were also present.

The celebrations for this food festival which started from 12 March and will run till 18 March is not only just a treat for the food lovers, but also a treat for the eyes.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To create an ambience for the guests, the festival environment has been transformed into an Arabian theme, with an essence of Arab Era, adds the release.

Few of the authentic Arabian food items available there are – Dajaj al Faham, Roubian Mashwi, Arabic Rocca Salad, Salata Haloumi, Kibbeh Bil Shaniya, Molokia Dajaj, Batata Harra.

The Peninsula Chittagong is offering a mouthwatering variety of International Cuisines on their relish buffet feast to satisfy the taste buds of the foodies, with assortments of rich, delicious desserts, the finest live station providing fresh tender grilled meat and fishes and also some special dishes crafted with passion by their renowned international Chef.

The hotel is offering "Buy-1-Get-1-Free" Dinner Buffet, only at Tk3200 per person (all-inclusive).

To reserve, one may contact: 017 5555 4552 / 017 5555 4617.

