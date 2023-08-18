Weeklong tribal food festival kicks off at Peninsula Chittagong

A weeklong tribal food festival titled 'Taste of Ancients' kicked off at The Peninsula Chittagong on Thursday (17 August) .

The festivities for this culinary festival, which will run till 23 August, are not just simply a treat for food lovers – they're also a visual feast, said a press release.

The seven-day-long Taste of Ancients was inaugurated by Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong.

All the heads of departments and associates of the hotel were present on the occasion.

"From the exotic spices of the mountains to the ancient recipes of tribes like Marma and Tripuri, get ready to feast on a delectable array of dishes that pay homage to the culinary prowess of our ancestors," the press statement stated.

Participants at the festival are exhibiting various tribal dishes and foods, including Spicy Bamboo Shoot Salad, Shutki Bhorta, Banana Leaf Wrapped Fish, Mutton Bamboo Biryani, Rambo Gulab Jamun, etc.

The festival is also offering a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free Dinner Buffet' at Tk3,200 per person.