After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

March 2020 was the last time our country enjoyed social freedom as a society. With the advent of the pandemic, movement and gatherings were brought to a halt for the collective good of the masses.

For the past two years Pahela Baishakh was celebrated privately. Now that the Covid cases have finally plummeted, the streets were filled with jubilant parades in celebration of the Bengali New Year.

Preparation had been underway for days beforehand, specifically the preparation of Mongol Shobhajatra by the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University, which has a unique look and is steeped in tradition.

On the first day of the Bangla year 1429 people convened at the Charukola premises and joined the rally to start off their day-long celebration.

The following are snapshots from some brilliant photographers capturing the return of celebration of this festival after two years.

Music, dance, and a new beginning. Photo: S M Ariful Amin

Display of colour, art, and tradition. Photo: Mahat Hasan

Bringing new tunes in the new year. Photo: Gazi Rezanul Houqe

The festival also attracted many foreigners. Photo: Rayhan Ahmed