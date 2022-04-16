The return of celebration

In Focus

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

The return of celebration

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:31 pm
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

March 2020 was the last time our country enjoyed social freedom as a society. With the advent of the pandemic, movement and gatherings were brought to a halt for the collective good of the masses. 

For the past two years Pahela Baishakh was celebrated privately. Now that the Covid cases have finally plummeted, the streets were filled with jubilant parades in celebration of the Bengali New Year.

Preparation had been underway for days beforehand, specifically the preparation of Mongol Shobhajatra by the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University, which has a unique look and is steeped in tradition. 

On the first day of the Bangla year 1429 people convened at the Charukola premises and joined the rally to start off their day-long celebration.

The following are snapshots from some brilliant photographers capturing the return of celebration of this festival after two years.

Music, dance, and a new beginning. Photo: S M Ariful Amin
Music, dance, and a new beginning. Photo: S M Ariful Amin

 

Display of colour, art, and tradition. Photo: Mahat Hasan
Display of colour, art, and tradition. Photo: Mahat Hasan

 

Bringing new tunes in the new year. Photo: Gazi Rezanul Houqe
Bringing new tunes in the new year. Photo: Gazi Rezanul Houqe

 

The festival also attracted many foreigners. Photo: Rayhan Ahmed
The festival also attracted many foreigners. Photo: Rayhan Ahmed

 

Celebration begins amidst tight security. Photo: Joy Saha
Celebration begins amidst tight security. Photo: Joy Saha

 

Features / Top News

Pahela Baishakh / Bangla year

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

46m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

51m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

56m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals