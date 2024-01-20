Dhaka Int'l trade fair begins tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 01:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) will begin tomorrow at Purbachal, 16.6 kilometres east of the capital city.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the month-long event around 10:30am tomorrow (21 January) morning at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at Purbachal, said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu during a press conference today (20 January).

"Our goal is to diversify exports. The fair will further accelerate this objective," he said. 

AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said the fair will have 351 stalls, including pavilions.

The fair will continue from 21 January to 20 February. The Ministry of Commerce and the EPB have been organising trade fairs since 1995.

This is the third time the fair is taking place in its permanent venue in Purbachal.

The DITF usually commences on 1 January each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national elections.

The trade fair will run from 10am to 9pm daily and to 10pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk40 for adults and none for children.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Biswa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of general visitors.

There will also be 15 food stalls of different categories. As usual, local and foreign companies will showcase their products.

