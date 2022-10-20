Heavenly beauty of the hills

Surrounded by hills, rivers and natural lakes, Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is a land of natural beauty with a diversity of socio-cultural heritage.

The 13,295 square km area of three districts – Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban – has sprawling forests, the largest artificial lake in South Asia, waterfalls, caves and 14 different ethnic-linguistic communities.

Nature appears here in different forms with all its vast richness in different seasons. From the mist covered mountains in the winter and the music of rain on the lakes during the monsoon, it is always ready to enchant the senses of the tourists.

Rangamati

Rangamati is a hill town with green mountains and blue lakes. A little planning before visiting the town would make the journey brilliant and memorable for any tourist.

There are many exciting places to visit in Rangamati town. You can reserve a full day for visiting Polwel Park, Aranyak Holiday Resort, Tourist Suspension Bridge, Ethnic Museum, Rajban Vihar, Chakma Rajbari, Anand Vihar, DC Bungalow Park, Shaheed Minar Chattar and Kaptai Lake.

You can spend another day in Rangamati on the waterways. Boats are available from Fisheryghat, Suspension Bridge, Reserve Bazar, Tabalchhari Ghat, Rajbari and Shipakala Ghat in the city, the charges being between Tk1,200 and Tk2,500, depending on the size.

Starting the journey in the morning, you can see the tomb of Bir Shrestha Munshi Abdur Rauf at Burighat, the Shuvolong Waterfalls. Lunch is available at different lakeside restaurants where you can have your favourite dishes while enjoying the beauty of nature.

You can also find many house boats, including Promodini, Swapnodinga, Maoroom and Rangatari, which would allow you to spend the night on the lakes in enjoyment of the silent presence of nature.

Bandarban

Bandarban is a district which is home to numerous waterfalls, towering hills and ethnic diversities that always draw tourists from all over the country. The wild natural beauty of the area unfolds its richness to travellers in all seasons.

Many adventurous tourists venture for the highest peaks of the country, like Keokradong and Tazing Dong, on foot.

The Nilachal Tourist Centre is only 5 km away from the district town at around 2,000 feet above sea level. It is open for the tourists every day from 8 am to 6 pm, with an entry fee of Tk50. You can go to the place, riding open jeeps and CNG from the district town.

There is another tourist centre along the Bandarban-Keranihat road, named Meghla; and the main attraction there is the beautiful suspension bridge. You can also enjoy cable cars and paddle boats there. It is open for visitors daily from 8 am to 6 pm, with an entry fee of Tk50.

You can go to Meghla Tourist Centre by bus, CNG, open jeeps or microbus.

The Shailopropat waterfall beside the Ruma-Thanchi road, 8 km away from the district town, is a must watch for nature lovers. The waterfall is maintained by the local administration and tourists can enjoy it for free.

The Chimbuk Tourist Center is 26 km from the district town on the Bandarban-Thanchi road at an altitude of 2,600 feet above sea level, touching the clouds. The tourist centre is run by the army. The lifestyle of the Mro people can be studied on the way to Nilgiri in the Chimbuk hills.

Debotakhum is a gorge recently discovered in Rowangchari upazila, where tourists can enjoy travelling through the water on bamboo rafts. CNGs and open jeeps are the only vehicles that can take you to this area from the district town.

Huge natural rocks in the Tindu area of ​​the Sangu river charm tourists as they navigate by boat. The lifestyle of the local Mro, Khumi, Tripura and Marma communities will also be visible here.

To visit the waterfall in Nafakhum, you have to go to Remakri bazar from Thanchi sadar by two-engine boats. From there, you have to walk for two and a half hours to Nafakhum. However, it can be done directly from Remakri bazar by engine boat during monsoon.

Bagalake, another natural wonder of Bandarban, is located 63 km away from the district town. The only means of transportation there are the open jeeps. The lake is about 1,700 feet above sea level. Tourists can also have the opportunity to observe the diverse lifestyle of the Bam community here.

Keokradong, the second highest peak of Bangladesh, is 85 km from Bandarban sadar. Open jeeps are the only mode of transportation there from Ruma. However, adventurous tourists trek from Bagalake to Keokradong Peak. A 10 km trek from Bagalake to Keokradong peak will give you a touch of thrill in the high mountains.

Khagrachari

The tourist centres of Khagrachhari are full of travel enthusiasts throughout the year. The mesmerising sights of the green hills and white clouds, and the resonating sounds of the Risang waterfall are the main attractions here. The Alutila tunnels also attract people with their dark mystery.

The Alutila Tourist Park has been built in Khagrachari to entertain tourists with beautiful bridges, an amphitheatre, gates, etc. The district administration built the park two years ago at a cost of Tk7 crore.

Due to the construction of these beautiful structures, the Alutila tourist center has become an additional attraction for tourists. The district commissioner thinks that the tourism-dependent business of the district will become more robust.

The 500-seat amphitheatre in the park has been constructed to showcase the diverse culture of the ethnic communities living in the hills. Tourists can enjoy cultural performances here.

Khagrachhari has several other scenic tourist spots like Zilla Parishad Horticulture Park, Suspension Bridge, Tareng Hill and Mayabini Lake, which charm tourists with the wonderful magic of nature.