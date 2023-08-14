Flood caused Tk383cr losses in Ctg Hill Tracts: Agriculture ministry

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 06:32 pm

An aerial view of the waterlogged port city. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
An aerial view of the waterlogged port city. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The recent flood and heavy rain have caused damages worth Tk383 crores in the Chittagong Hill Tracts areas comprising Bandarban, Khagrachari and Rangamati districts, according to the Agriculture ministry.

The disasters have affected more than 71,000 farmers in the districts, the ministry said in a press statement on Monday (14).

Aush paddy, Aman paddy, ginger, turmeric, vegetables have been damaged in 12,800 hectares of land, it added.

Earlier on Friday (11 August), sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Department of Livestock Services, and the Department of Fisheries estimated that Aush, Aman, vegetables, fisheries, and livestock farmers suffered severe losses in the flood, amounting to an estimated Tk135 crore in the Chattogram district alone.

They also said the total loss in the three sectors in the district may reach Tk200 crore.

Floods and heavy rains, accompanied with frequent landslides, have been ravaging the Chattogram Division, including Cox's Bazar, in recent weeks, leaving dozens dead and millions stranded. 

While flood water has receded in some places, water-borne diseases are now plaguing the districts.

At least 81 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Particularly affected are the upazilas of Boalkhali, Patia, and Chandanaish, where the number of diarrhoea patients is rising alarmingly.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office, over the past day, 81 people have been admitted to hospitals across 15 upazilas due to diarrhoea, a slight decrease from the peak of 82 cases reported in the previous 24 hours until Saturday noon.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in the northern district of Lalmonirhat have been flooded as the Teesta River is flowing 20 cm above the danger level at Dalia point due to continuous rainfall for the last few days until Monday and the onrush of upstream water.

The water flow at Dalia point of Teesta Barrage, the country's largest irrigation project, was recorded at 52.35 cm at 6:00 am on Monday, 20 cm above the normal level of 52.15 cm.

People living near the barrage and on the river's banks said the water flow of the river increased due to heavy downpour and the onrush of upstream water for the last few days.

