People living in Rangamati hills amid landslide risk asked to move to shelters

The Rangamati district administration asked the residents to take shelter in safer places. Photo: Collected

As torrential rains for the last couple of days have triggered the risk of landslide, the Rangamati district administration has asked the residents living on the hill slopes to evacuate their homes.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangamati Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan issued the directive and visited the areas in the foothills of the district town on Friday afternoon.

Residents in Shimultoli, Rupnagar, Loknath Temple and Bhedbhedi Muslim Para areas in the district town were asked to move to shelters through loudspeakers.

Already the local administration has opened 19 shelter centres in nine wards of Rangamati town.

"There is a risk of landslides in the district due to the torrential rainfall for the last several days and that's why the local administration asked the residents to take shelter in safer places," said DC Mosharraf.

All steps have been taken at the shelter centres, he said.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 77mm of rain in Rangamati in 24 hours till 6am on Satruday.