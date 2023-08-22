Forest protection stressed to solve water crisis in Ctg Hill Tracts

Experts from various fields stressed the importance of protecting the forest to solve the water crisis in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

At a workshop organised under the Chattogram Hill Tracts Watershed Co-Management Activity (CHTWCA) project by USAID on Tuesday, they said the region has favourable climate and environmental factors for restoring natural ecosystems, including forests and water bodies.

They emphasised that the project helps reduce the forest dependency of the rural population in the hill tracts by creating an alternative and regenerative rural livelihood centred around traditional weaving.

They also called for the extension of the project to develop hill trucks and preserve the forests that have not yet been destroyed.

Speaking at the workshop, held at the Sheikh Hasina Chattogram Hill Tracts Complex in the capital, Md Mashiur Rahman, secretary, ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, said, "Factors such as climate change and the growing demands of the developing economy are increasing biotic pressure on the CHT forest ecosystems."

Sonia Dayaratne, deputy resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, said, "Central to our mission is the elevation of conservation awareness. Through educational initiatives, outreach programmes, and capacity-building endeavours, we have instilled a deep-seated understanding of the vulnerability of our ecosystems and their indispensable role within the broader fabric of life."

Muhammad Khan, economic growth office director, USAID Bangladesh, attended the workshop as a special guest. He said, "Ecosystem conservation and management is critical to ensure CHT's long-term resilience. USAID continues to consider CHT as one of its priority regions."

Funded by USAID and executed by UNDP Bangladesh in collaboration with its local and government partners, the Chattogram Hill Tracts Watershed Co-Management Activity (CHTWCA) of Strengthening Inclusive Development in Chattogram Hill Tracts (SID-CHT) project has established itself as a pioneering project in integrated watershed co-management.